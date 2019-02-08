Fridays
Bay Area Seniors Computer Club First and Third Friday 9:15-11 a.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. For ages 50 and better. 541-269-7396
Al-Anon Support Every Friday 10-11 a.m., The Nancy Devereaux Center, 1200 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 541-888-3202
Music Time Every Friday 10-11 a.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. For ages 3-6. http://www.northbendoregon.us/library SEPT-MAY
Narcotics Anonymous Hope Dealers Every Friday, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Nancy Devereaux Center, 1200 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. http://coosbayna.org
Play & Learn Story Time Every Friday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Langlois Public Library, 48234 US Highway 101, Langlois. 541-348-2066
Project Blessing Community Food Pantry Every Friday 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Project Blessing Food Pantry, 150 S 20th St., Reedsport. 541-271-3928
Cookbook Book Club Second Friday 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library Cedar Room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Monthly theme. 541-269-1101
Zonta Club of Coos Bay First and Third Friday noon, The Mill Casino-Hotel Saw Blade Restaurant, 3201 Tremont, North Bend. 541-396-3329
Coos Bay Lions Club Every Friday noon, Inland Point, 2290 Inland Drive, North Bend. 541-267-4387
Senior Water Volleyball Every Friday 12:30 p.m., Bay Area Athletic Club, 985 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 541-888-5507
Coos Stamp Club Third Friday 2 p.m., Cedar Room, Coos Bay Library, 525 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3614
Tech Soup Friday Every Friday 2-4 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Bring your portable device for a little assistance. No repairs. http://www.northbendoregon.us/library
One More Cast Fly Fishing Fourth Friday 3 p.m., Oregon Coast Historical Railway Museum, 766 S. First St. (U.S. Highway 101 N), Coos Bay. 541-267-6900 or 541-267-3166
Fizz-ics Friday Third Friday 3:30-4:30 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Grades K-5 will explore, experiments and experience the awesome power of science. 541-269-1101
Open Mic/Jam Session Every Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m., OrCoast Music Annex, 757 Coos Bay. 541-888-6805
Sunset Classic Chevys Club Third Friday 6 p.m., Meeting 7 p.m., Fisherman’s Grotto, 91149 Cape Arago Highway, Charleston. 541-888-1437, 541-297-4300
Car Enthusiasts Meet Every Friday 6-8 p.m., Dishner’s Fine Foods, 2603 Broadway St., North Bend. All car clubs invited. 541-888-1437, 541-404-3399, 541-290-6496
Bingo Every Friday 6 p.m., North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. 541-267-2985
Reedsport Eagles Card Bingo Every Friday 6:30 p.m., Reedsport Eagles Lodge, 510 Greenwood Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2037
North Bayside (Glasgow) Grange Potluck and Meeting Third Friday 6:30 p.m., North Bayside Grange, 3159 East Bay Drive, North Bend. 541-756-2969
Friday Foreign Film Second Friday 7 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Award winning, subtitled and often no rating, viewer discretion advised. www.coosbaylibrary.org
NA Friday Night Live Every Friday 7-8:30 p.m., Neighbor to Neighbor Resource Center, 2630 11th St., North Bend. http://www.coosbayna.org
Saturdays
U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Corps First and Third Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Salvation Army, 1155 Flanagan Ave., Coos Bay. 541-290-9187
South Coast Woodturners Second Saturday 9 a.m., Harding Building wood shop, 755 S. Seventh St., Coos Bay. 541-271-1915, http://southcoastwoodturners.com
Coos County Republican Women Third Saturday 9:30 a.m., Pony Village Mall Suite 202, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend. teri_grier@hotmail.com
Heritage Textile Arts Guild Second Saturday 10 a.m.-noon, North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. 808-756-8537
Coos Bay Chapter of The American Daughters of the Revolution Second Saturday, 10-11 a.m. September through May. Call 505-401-1225 for location.
Pacific Orchid Society First Saturday 10 a.m.-noon, Pony Village Mall, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend. 541-267-6747
South Coast Senior Singles Second Saturday noon-1 p.m., locations vary. 541-266-1012
No Lazy Kates First Saturday 1 p.m., The Wool Company, 990 U.S. Highway 101, Bandon. No summer meetings. 541-347-3115
Southwestern Oregon Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society Third Saturday 1-3 p.m., North Bend Housing Authority, 1700 Monroe, North Bend. Meets September through May, October and November. robin@hansennursery.com
Southwestern Chapter American Council of the Blind of Oregon Second Saturday 1 p.m., Coos Bay Fire Station Community Room, 450 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay. No meeting June or July. 541-888-0846
Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 38 Second Saturday 1-2 p.m., American Legion Post 34, 1421 Airport Way, North Bend. Service-connected disabled. 541-217-8044
Humbug Mountain Weavers & Spinners Guild Third Saturday 1-3 p.m., Langlois Fire Hall, 94322 First St., Langlois. September through May. carol.fiber@moonwood.org
Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers Third Saturday 1-3 p.m., Winchester Bay Community Center, 625 Broadway, Winchester Bay. http://ootfa.org
Bingo Every Saturday 1 p.m., North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane. Doors open at noon. 541-267-2985
Coos Mommies Activities First, Third and Fifth Saturday 2 p.m., Boynton Park, 799 Exchange St., North Bend. 541-260-9339
Inside the Lines: Coloring Club for Grown-ups Third Saturday 2-4 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Club meets through October. www.northbendoregon.us/library
Saturday Poets Fourth Saturday 2-4 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. November and December meet second Saturday. hydp@charter.net
Bingo at Coos Bay Eagles Every Saturday 4 p.m., Eagles, 568 S Second St., Coos Bay. 541-267-6613
Teen Zone: Teen Book Club First Saturday 4:30-5:30 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. http://northbendoregon.us/library/page/teen-zone
Coos County Beekeepers Association Third Saturday 6:30 p.m., OSU Ohlsen Baxter Building, 631 Alder St., Myrtle Point. No formal meeting in December. 541-396-4016
Beachcombers Square Dance Fourth Saturday 7 p.m., Beachcomber's Hall, Nicholson Lane, Port Orford. 541-294-5679, 541-294-6204
International Folk Dance Fourth Saturday 7 p.m., Bay Area Senior Activity Center, 886 S Fourth St., Coos Bay. September through May. www.southcoastfolksociety.com
Saints N Aints Square Dance First and Third Saturday 7 p.m., Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd., Coos Bay. 541-294-5679, 541-294-6204
Sets in Order Square Dance Second Saturday 7 p.m., Coquille Community Center, 115 N. Birch, Coquille. 541-294-5679, 541-294-6204
South Coast Folk Society Contra Dance First and Fifth Saturday 7 p.m., Bay Area Senior Activity Center, 886 S Fourth St., Coos Bay. September through May. www.southcoastfolksociety.com
Wild Rivers Group of NA Every Saturday 7-8 p.m., Airport Terminal Bldg., 29866 Air Port Way, Gold Beach. 541-267-0273
NA The Here & Now Group Every Saturday 7-8:30 p.m., Bay Area First Step, 1741 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. http://www.coosbayna.org
Vintage Haulers Third Saturday Call for times, location. 541-260-1940
Please note: These listings are sorted by day of the week and time so that if you have some free time you can pick a club or activity to join. We share this information as space allows.
Please let us know if your group meetings change by emailing events@theworldlink.com.