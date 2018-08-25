Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Sundays

Masters' Track Practice Club Every Sunday 10:30 a.m., Southwestern Oregon Community College track, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 503-866-4714

Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families Every Sunday 12:30 p.m., Unity By the Bay, 2100 Union, North Bend. 503-957-9665

Tea Dance First and Third Sunday 1-3 p.m., North Bayside Grange (Glasgow), 67566 East Bay Road, North Bend. doncanavan2000@yahoo.com

Country Gospel Jubilee Concert First Sunday 3 p.m., Shoreline Community Church, 1251 Clark St., North Bend. Sing-a-long with the Trammels; featured guest March-Nov. www.shorelinecc.us

Film Noir Series Third Sunday 4 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. www.coosbaylibrary.org

South Coast Folk Society Sing-Along Second Sunday 4-6 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Free. Voices & musicians of all ages welcome. 541-808-1773

Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families Every Sunday 5-6 p.m., Unity By the Bay, 2100 Union, North Bend. 503-957-9665

Adult Co-ed Volleyball Every Sunday 6-9 p.m., Harding Learning Center Gym, 755 S. Seventh St., Coos Bay. Open to all skill levels 18 and older. Group meets September through May. 541-404-4459

NA Recovery Rocks Group Every Sunday 7-8:30 p.m., Bay Area First Step, 1741 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. http://www.coosbayna.org/

Mondays

Cancer Treatment Support Group Every Monday 9-11 a.m., BAH Counseling & Bereavement Education Center, 1620 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. 541-269-2986

Narcotics Anonymous Every Monday 9:30-10:30 a.m., Nancy Devereux Center, 1200 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. http://www.coosbayna.org/

Body Awareness Every Monday 10 a.m., BAH Community Education Center, 3950 Sherman Ave., North Bend. 541-756-1038

Senior Water Volleyball Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday 12:30 p.m., Bay Area Athletic Club, 985 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 541-888-5507

Depression and Anxiety Support Group Every Monday 12:30-1:30 p.m., Nancy Devereux Center, 1200 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 541-888-3202

Bunco Every Monday 12:45-2 p.m., North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane, North Bend. 541-756-7622

No Lazy Kates Spinning Every Monday 1 p.m., Wool Company, 990 U.S. Highway 101, Bandon. Knitters, crocheters and spinners welcome. 541-347-3115

Pinochle Every Monday 1 p.m., Bay Area Senior Activity Center, 886 S. Fourth St., Coos Bay. 541-269-2626

Tai Chi for Better Balance Every Monday 2 p.m., South Coast Business Employment Corporation, 93781 Newport Lane, Coos Bay. 541-294-9757

Parkinson's Support Group Second Monday 2-3 p.m., Baycrest Village, 3959 Sheridan Ave., North Bend. 541-290-7099

Toastmasters Every Monday 4-5 p.m., Pacific View Senior Living Community library, 1000 Sixth Ave., Bandon. 541-347-4631

South Coast Senior Singles Supper Last Monday 4-5:30 p.m., Miller's at the Cove, 63346 Boat Basin Road, Charleston. No host. Please RSVP to 541-404-9172.

Overeaters Anonymous Every Monday 5:30-6:30 p.m., United Presbyterian Church, 2300 Longwood Drive, Reedsport. No fees or weigh-ins. 541-271-2436 

Lakeside Lions Second and Fourth Monday 6 p.m. Lions Hall, 890 Bowron Road. Doors open 5:30 p.m. 541-759-2516

NA Newcomers Meeting Every Monday 6-7 p.m., Neighbor to Neighbor Resource Center, 2630 11th St., North Bend. http://www.coosbayna.org

Oregon Coast Lab Band Every Monday 6-7:30 p.m., 1875 Virginia Ave., North Bend. Youth musicians welcome. 541-751-0221 or www.labband.org

African Drumming and Dance Every Monday 6-7:30 p.m., Bay Area Senior Activity Center, 886 S. Fourth St., Coos Bay. 541-396-6131

Arago Chapter No. 22 R.A.M. First Monday 6:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 295 N. Fourth St., Coos Bay. No July or August meeting. 541-888-0805

Coos Bay Valley Scottish Rite Second Monday 6:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 2002 Union Ave., North Bend. No July or August meeting. 541-888-0805

Drumming Circle First Monday and Third Wednesday 6:30 p.m., Unity By the Bay, 2100 Union Ave., North Bend. 541-751-1633

Occidental Council No. 12, C.M. & Pacific Commandery No. 10 K.T. Third Monday 6:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 295 N. Fourth St., Coos Bay. No July or August meeting. 541-888-0805

Oregon Coast Photographers Association First and Third Monday 6:30 p.m., Pony Village Mall Suite 503, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend. Only meets first Monday in July. Check club newsletter for temporary venue changes and additional activities. www.oregoncoastphotoclub.org

Pub Trivia Every Monday 6:30 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay. Through May. Compete for prizes.

Adult Children of Alcoholic & Dysfunctional Families Every Monday 6:30-7:30 p.m., Emanuel Episcopal Church, 400 Highland, Coos Bay. 406-214-9176

Library Readers Book Club Third Monday 7 p.m., Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW, Bandon. 541-347-3221

Narcotics Anonymous: Serenity Every Monday  7-8 p.m., First Baptist Church, 860 Second St. SW, Bandon. 541-863-9619

Old Towne Reedsport Merchant Association Meeting Second Monday 7 p.m., Reedsport Branch Library, 395 Winchester Ave. 541-271-3044 (Meet as needed)

Overeaters Anonymous Every Monday 7 p.m., Unity By the Bay, 2100 Union Ave., North Bend. 541-756-1209

Traditional Dance Class for Beginners Every Monday 7 p.m., Coos Curry Housing Authority, 1700 Monroe St., North Bend. Squares, circles, line and set, ballroom and folk dances for anyone. Fragrance free. Children must have supervision. Many dances accompanied by live music. http://southcoastfolksociety.wordpress.com

American Legion Bay Area Post 34, Auxiliary First and Third Monday 7:30 p.m., Legion Hall, 1421 Airport Way, North Bend. Meals available starting at 6 p.m. 541-756-1160

Please note: These listings are sorted by day of the week and time so that if you have some free time you can pick a club or activity to join. We share this information as space allows.

Please let us know if your group meetings change by emailing events@theworldlink.com.

