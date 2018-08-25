Sundays
Masters' Track Practice Club Every Sunday 10:30 a.m., Southwestern Oregon Community College track, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 503-866-4714
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families Every Sunday 12:30 p.m., Unity By the Bay, 2100 Union, North Bend. 503-957-9665
Tea Dance First and Third Sunday 1-3 p.m., North Bayside Grange (Glasgow), 67566 East Bay Road, North Bend. doncanavan2000@yahoo.com
Country Gospel Jubilee Concert First Sunday 3 p.m., Shoreline Community Church, 1251 Clark St., North Bend. Sing-a-long with the Trammels; featured guest March-Nov. www.shorelinecc.us
Film Noir Series Third Sunday 4 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. www.coosbaylibrary.org
South Coast Folk Society Sing-Along Second Sunday 4-6 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Free. Voices & musicians of all ages welcome. 541-808-1773
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families Every Sunday 5-6 p.m., Unity By the Bay, 2100 Union, North Bend. 503-957-9665
Adult Co-ed Volleyball Every Sunday 6-9 p.m., Harding Learning Center Gym, 755 S. Seventh St., Coos Bay. Open to all skill levels 18 and older. Group meets September through May. 541-404-4459
NA Recovery Rocks Group Every Sunday 7-8:30 p.m., Bay Area First Step, 1741 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. http://www.coosbayna.org/
Mondays
Cancer Treatment Support Group Every Monday 9-11 a.m., BAH Counseling & Bereavement Education Center, 1620 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. 541-269-2986
Narcotics Anonymous Every Monday 9:30-10:30 a.m., Nancy Devereux Center, 1200 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. http://www.coosbayna.org/
Body Awareness Every Monday 10 a.m., BAH Community Education Center, 3950 Sherman Ave., North Bend. 541-756-1038
Senior Water Volleyball Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday 12:30 p.m., Bay Area Athletic Club, 985 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 541-888-5507
Depression and Anxiety Support Group Every Monday 12:30-1:30 p.m., Nancy Devereux Center, 1200 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 541-888-3202
Bunco Every Monday 12:45-2 p.m., North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane, North Bend. 541-756-7622
No Lazy Kates Spinning Every Monday 1 p.m., Wool Company, 990 U.S. Highway 101, Bandon. Knitters, crocheters and spinners welcome. 541-347-3115
Pinochle Every Monday 1 p.m., Bay Area Senior Activity Center, 886 S. Fourth St., Coos Bay. 541-269-2626
Tai Chi for Better Balance Every Monday 2 p.m., South Coast Business Employment Corporation, 93781 Newport Lane, Coos Bay. 541-294-9757
Parkinson's Support Group Second Monday 2-3 p.m., Baycrest Village, 3959 Sheridan Ave., North Bend. 541-290-7099
Toastmasters Every Monday 4-5 p.m., Pacific View Senior Living Community library, 1000 Sixth Ave., Bandon. 541-347-4631
South Coast Senior Singles Supper Last Monday 4-5:30 p.m., Miller's at the Cove, 63346 Boat Basin Road, Charleston. No host. Please RSVP to 541-404-9172.
Overeaters Anonymous Every Monday 5:30-6:30 p.m., United Presbyterian Church, 2300 Longwood Drive, Reedsport. No fees or weigh-ins. 541-271-2436
Lakeside Lions Second and Fourth Monday 6 p.m. Lions Hall, 890 Bowron Road. Doors open 5:30 p.m. 541-759-2516
NA Newcomers Meeting Every Monday 6-7 p.m., Neighbor to Neighbor Resource Center, 2630 11th St., North Bend. http://www.coosbayna.org
Oregon Coast Lab Band Every Monday 6-7:30 p.m., 1875 Virginia Ave., North Bend. Youth musicians welcome. 541-751-0221 or www.labband.org
African Drumming and Dance Every Monday 6-7:30 p.m., Bay Area Senior Activity Center, 886 S. Fourth St., Coos Bay. 541-396-6131
Arago Chapter No. 22 R.A.M. First Monday 6:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 295 N. Fourth St., Coos Bay. No July or August meeting. 541-888-0805
Coos Bay Valley Scottish Rite Second Monday 6:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 2002 Union Ave., North Bend. No July or August meeting. 541-888-0805
Drumming Circle First Monday and Third Wednesday 6:30 p.m., Unity By the Bay, 2100 Union Ave., North Bend. 541-751-1633
Occidental Council No. 12, C.M. & Pacific Commandery No. 10 K.T. Third Monday 6:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 295 N. Fourth St., Coos Bay. No July or August meeting. 541-888-0805
Oregon Coast Photographers Association First and Third Monday 6:30 p.m., Pony Village Mall Suite 503, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend. Only meets first Monday in July. Check club newsletter for temporary venue changes and additional activities. www.oregoncoastphotoclub.org
Pub Trivia Every Monday 6:30 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay. Through May. Compete for prizes.
Adult Children of Alcoholic & Dysfunctional Families Every Monday 6:30-7:30 p.m., Emanuel Episcopal Church, 400 Highland, Coos Bay. 406-214-9176
Library Readers Book Club Third Monday 7 p.m., Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW, Bandon. 541-347-3221
Narcotics Anonymous: Serenity Every Monday 7-8 p.m., First Baptist Church, 860 Second St. SW, Bandon. 541-863-9619
Old Towne Reedsport Merchant Association Meeting Second Monday 7 p.m., Reedsport Branch Library, 395 Winchester Ave. 541-271-3044 (Meet as needed)
Overeaters Anonymous Every Monday 7 p.m., Unity By the Bay, 2100 Union Ave., North Bend. 541-756-1209
Traditional Dance Class for Beginners Every Monday 7 p.m., Coos Curry Housing Authority, 1700 Monroe St., North Bend. Squares, circles, line and set, ballroom and folk dances for anyone. Fragrance free. Children must have supervision. Many dances accompanied by live music. http://southcoastfolksociety.wordpress.com
American Legion Bay Area Post 34, Auxiliary First and Third Monday 7:30 p.m., Legion Hall, 1421 Airport Way, North Bend. Meals available starting at 6 p.m. 541-756-1160
