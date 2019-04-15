Tuesdays
Take Off Pounds Sensibly OR 300 North Bend Every Tuesday 9 a.m., Bay Area Church of the Nazarene, 1850 Clark St., North Bend. 541-290-0336
Tai Chi Every Tuesday 10 a.m., Lakeside Senior Center, 915 N. Lake Road, Lakeside. 541-759-3819
Bear Cupboard Food Pantry Second through Last Tuesday 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Jefferson School, 790 W 17th St., Coquille. 541-824-1455
Open Studio Third Tuesday 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Artist Loft Gallery, 367 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Bring your art projects. 541-756-4088
Lunch Every Tuesday 11:30 a.m., Coos Bay Senior Activity Center, 886 S Fourth St., Coos Bay. 541-269-2626
Meals Every Tuesday 11:30 a.m., Lakeside Senior Center, 915 N. Lake Road, Lakeside. 541-759-3819
Al-Anon Support Every Tuesday noon, The Nancy Devereaux Center, 1200 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 541-888-3202
Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club Every Tuesday noon, The Mill Casino-Hotel Sawblade Room, 3201 Tremont, North Bend. 541-759-1056
Diabetes Education Review Class First Tuesday noon, Bay Area Hospital Community Education Building, 3950 Sherman Ave., North Bend. 541-269-8076
Prostate Cancer Support Third Tuesday noon, Kozy Kitchen, 820 Highway 101, Florence. www.ustooflorence.org
Social Services Connect Second Tuesday noon-1 p.m., ORCCA, second floor, 1855 Thomas Ave., Coos Bay. Bring a lunch, business cards and materials to network. New Community Coalition http://ncc-coos.org/
10 Cent Bingo Every Tuesday 12:45-2 p.m., North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane, North Bend. 541-756-7622
Pinochle Every Tuesday 1 p.m., Lakeside Senior Center, 915 N. Lake Road, Lakeside. 541-759-3819
Project Blessing Community Food Pantry Every Tuesday 1-3 p.m., Project Blessing Food Pantry, 150 S 20th St., Reedsport. 541-271-3928
South Coast Senior Singles Cards & Games Second & Fourth Tuesday 1-4 p.m., Umpqua Bank, 2330 Broadsay, North Bend. 541-267-3760
Armchair Adventure Film Second Tuesday 2 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. www.cooslibraries.org
VFW Post & Auxiliary No. 3182 Meeting Third Tuesday 3 p.m., North Bayside Grange, 67566 North Bay Road, North Bend. 541-888-6556
Kids LEGO Club 3:30-4:30 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. 541-269-1101
Didgeridoo Club Second Tuesday 4-4:30 p.m., Next to Bay Area Foot Clinic, 2085 Inland Drive Suite A., North Bend. 541-267-5221
Epilepsy Social Group Second Tuesday 4-5 p.m., BAH Community Education Center, 3950 Sherman Ave., North Bend. 541-756-7279
Bear Cupboard Food Pantry First Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Jefferson School, 790 W 17th St., Coquille. 541-824-1455
Coloring Circle for Adults Second Tuesday 5 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Supplies provided. www.cooslibraries.org
Myrtlewood A’s Ford Model A Club Third Tuesday 5 p.m., no host dinner with meeting at 6 p.m. Lucky Star Restaurant, 3480 Tremont, North Bend. 541-551-0471
Prostate Cancer Support Second Tuesday 5-7 p.m., Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw, 3996 Highway 101 N., Florence. www.ustooflorence.org
Bandon Library Friends Fourth Tuesday 5:30 p.m., Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW, Bandon. www.bandonlff.org
South Coast Community Garden Association Third Tuesday 5:30 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, Cedar Room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. SoCoastGardens@gmail.com
Human Rights Advocates Coos County Third Tuesday 6-7:30 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library Cedar Room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. HumanRightsAdvocatesCC@gmail.com
Myrtle Point Lions Club Bingo Every Tuesday 6 p.m., Myrtle Point Senior Center, 1441 Doborout St., Myrtle Point. 541-260-4432
North Bend Lions Second and Fourth Tuesday 6 p.m., Kozy Kitchen, 2265 Newmark St., North Bend. 541-808-2406
Reedsport Eagles Bingo Every Tuesday 6 p.m., Reedsport Eagles Lodge, 510 Greenwood Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2037
Southern Oregon Dahlia Society Fourth Tuesday 6 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, Cedar Room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. 541-267-0740
Aurora Chapter No. 49 R.A.M. Fourth Tuesday 6:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 626 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. No July or August meeting. 541-888-0805
First Tuesday Talks First Tuesday 6:30 p.m., Coos History Museum, 1210 N Front St., Coos Bay. No talk in July. www.cooshistory.org
Reedsport Aglow Second Tuesday 6:30 p.m., Reedsport City Hall council chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. International, interdenominational organization meets through June. 541-271-2077
Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus Every Tuesday 6:30 p.m., 884 S Fourth St., Coos Bay. Women's a cappella singing. 541-808-1773
Siuslaw Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society Third Tuesday 6:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw, 3996 U.S. Highway 101, Florence. No meetings July, August or December. www.siuslawars.org
Open Mic First Tuesday 6:30 p.m., So It Goes Coffeehouse, 190 Central Ave., Coos Bay. www.soitgoescoffee.com
Big Wave Open Mic: Poetry & Song Second Tuesday 7 p.m., Florence Regional Arts Center, 120 Maple St., Florence. www.fraaoregon.org
Coos County Democrats Central Committee Fourth Tuesday 7 p.m., 281 S Broadway, Coos Bay. No December meeting. www.facebook.com/CoosCountyDems
Coquille Valley Elks Every Tuesday 7 p.m., lodge, 54942 Maple Heights Road. 541-572-5367
Far West Lapidary and Gem Society First and Third Tuesday 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2711 Sherman Ave., North Bend.
Langlois Lions Club Every Tuesday 7 p.m., Lions Club on Floras Lake Loop. 541-348-2507
NA: Surrender to Live Meeting Every Tuesday 7-8:30 p.m., 155 Empire Blvd., Coos Bay. http://coosbayna.org
Tioga Chapter of Oregon Hunters Association Fourth Tuesday 7 p.m., Coos Bay Fire Station Community Room, 450 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay. 541-267-2577
The POG NA Every Tuesday 7-8 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 2015 Washington St., Port Orford. http://www.coosbayna.org
Just for Today Group of Narcotics Anonymous Every Tuesday 7-8:30 p.m., Bay Area First Step, 1741 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. http://www.coosbayna.org
Jam Session Every Tuesday 7-11 p.m., Blue Moon Saloon, 871 S Broadway, Coos Bay. 541-297-9370
Doric Chapter No. 53, O.E.S. Second Tuesday 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 295 N. Fourth St., Coos Bay. No July or August meeting. 541-888-0805
Gold Coast Men's Chorus Every Tuesday 7:30 p.m., Marshfield High School Choir Room, 10th and Ingersoll, Coos Bay. 541-808-4597
Open Mic Variety Night First Tuesday 7:30-9:30 p.m., SharkBite's Theater, 240 S Broadway, Coos Bay. Open to all ages, music, theatrics, dance etc.