Tuesday, Sept. 4
Hospice Education & Volunteer Training 1-3:30 p.m., South Coast Hospice, 1610 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. Classes meet for 11 consecutive Tuesdays and cover topics related to death, dying and end of life situations. Register by calling 541-269-2986.
First Tuesday Talks 6:30 p.m., Coos History Museum, 1210 Front St., Coos Bay. Guest speaker Don Costello, Attorney — Pocock racing shells and the tree of life. Free to members or with paid admission, $7. www.cooshistory.org
Wednesday, Sept. 5
Drop-in Computer Lab 2-4 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library Cedar room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Bring your device for assistance. No formal lecture or registration is required. First-come, first-served.