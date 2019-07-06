July 20 — Rust'd Star, Reedsport 8 p.m.
July 23 — Coos County Fair after the Car Show 5 p.m.
July 26 — Front Street Provisioners where The Elite Meet 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 2 — The Mill Casino's Food Truck Off 4 p.m.
Aug. 3 — Broken Anchor, Bandon 8 p.m.
Aug. 4 — The Mill Casino's Food Truck Off 2 p.m.
Aug. 9 — Charleston Seafood Beer and Wine Festival and CLAM JAM 2:30 p.m. and again Aug. 10 at noon
Aug. 17 — Jeff Common Foundation (Fallen Firefighters) North Bend Lanes Back Alley Pub TBD
Aug. 24 — Blackberry Arts Festival, K-DOCK's Blackberry Jam 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 — 7 Devils Brewing Co. 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 — Bay Area Fun Festival
Oct. 26 — Front Street Provisioner Halloween Extravaganza
Dec. 31 — 7 Devils Brewing Co. New Years Eve Party