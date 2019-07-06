{{featured_button_text}}

July 20 — Rust'd Star, Reedsport 8 p.m.

July 23 — Coos County Fair after the Car Show 5 p.m.

July 26 — Front Street Provisioners where The Elite Meet 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 2 — The Mill Casino's Food Truck Off 4 p.m.

Aug. 3 — Broken Anchor, Bandon 8 p.m.

Aug. 4 — The Mill Casino's Food Truck Off 2 p.m.

Aug. 9 — Charleston Seafood Beer and Wine Festival and CLAM JAM 2:30 p.m. and again Aug. 10 at noon

Aug. 17 — Jeff Common Foundation (Fallen Firefighters) North Bend Lanes Back Alley Pub TBD

Aug. 24 — Blackberry Arts Festival, K-DOCK's Blackberry Jam 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 — 7 Devils Brewing Co. 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — Bay Area Fun Festival 

Oct. 26 — Front Street Provisioner Halloween Extravaganza 

Dec. 31 — 7 Devils Brewing Co. New Years Eve Party

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0