Debbie Heller, CCC
COOS COUNTY CLERK
250 N. Baxter Street, Coquille, Oregon 97423
(541) 396-7601
Recording Office Election Office
541-396-7600 541-396-7610
recording@co.coos.or.us elections@co.coos.or.us
PRESS RELEASE
MAY 19, 2020 PRIMARY ELECTION
The ballots for the May 19th Election are being mailed on Thursday, April 30th, to all eligible voters. The ballots will be delivered within the next week. Please call the election office if you do not receive your ballot by May 6th.
Ballots no longer require postage to be mailed in. Postage is pre-paid by the State. We are recommending to return your ballots as soon as possible to help our election workers stay safe. Please mail your ballot back by May 13th, in order for us to receive by election day. Postmarks do not count.
Drop Site locations for this election have temporarily changed due to the COVID-19 closures. Drop Site locations can be found on our website. The Drop Sites for this election are:
Coos County Ballot Drop Sites
May 19, 2020 Primary Election
Bandon Library New
1204 11th St
Bandon OR 97411 24 HR Use Book-return
Election Day until 8pm
Coos Bay City Hall
500 Central Ave
Coos Bay OR 97420 24 HR. ADA Drive-up
Election Day until 8pm
Coquille Courthouse
250 N Baxter St
Coquille OR 97423 24 HR. ADA Walk-up
Election Day until 8pm
Lakeside City Hall
915 North Lake Rd
Lakeside OR 97449 24 HR Use Mail-slot
Election Day until 8pm
Myrtle Point City Hall New
424 5th St
Myrtle Point OR 97458 Mon-Fri 8am-5pm
Election Day 8am-8pm
North Bend Fire Dept. New
1880 McPherson Ave
North Bend OR 97459 Sun-Sat 8am-8pm
Election Day 8am-8pm
Powers Market New
409 2nd Ave
Powers OR 97466 Sun-Sat 8am-7pm
Election Day 8am-8pm
