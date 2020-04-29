Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Debbie Heller, CCC

COOS COUNTY CLERK

250 N. Baxter Street, Coquille, Oregon 97423

(541) 396-7601

coosclerk@co.coos.or.us

Recording Office Election Office

541-396-7600 541-396-7610

recording@co.coos.or.us elections@co.coos.or.us

PRESS RELEASE

MAY 19, 2020 PRIMARY ELECTION

The ballots for the May 19th Election are being mailed on Thursday, April 30th, to all eligible voters. The ballots will be delivered within the next week. Please call the election office if you do not receive your ballot by May 6th.

Ballots no longer require postage to be mailed in. Postage is pre-paid by the State. We are recommending to return your ballots as soon as possible to help our election workers stay safe. Please mail your ballot back by May 13th, in order for us to receive by election day. Postmarks do not count.

Drop Site locations for this election have temporarily changed due to the COVID-19 closures. Drop Site locations can be found on our website. The Drop Sites for this election are:

Coos County Ballot Drop Sites

May 19, 2020 Primary Election

Bandon Library New

1204 11th St

Bandon OR 97411 24 HR Use Book-return

Election Day until 8pm

Coos Bay City Hall

500 Central Ave

Coos Bay OR 97420 24 HR. ADA Drive-up

Election Day until 8pm

Coquille Courthouse

250 N Baxter St

Coquille OR 97423 24 HR. ADA Walk-up

Election Day until 8pm

Lakeside City Hall

915 North Lake Rd

Lakeside OR 97449 24 HR Use Mail-slot

Election Day until 8pm

Myrtle Point City Hall New

424 5th St

Myrtle Point OR 97458 Mon-Fri 8am-5pm

Election Day 8am-8pm

North Bend Fire Dept. New

1880 McPherson Ave

North Bend OR 97459 Sun-Sat 8am-8pm

Election Day 8am-8pm

Powers Market New

409 2nd Ave

Powers OR 97466 Sun-Sat 8am-7pm

Election Day 8am-8pm

