The Culinary Department has some really great prizes in addition to their regular premiums. Best of Show Food Prep will win a gift basket from Cranberry Sweets; Reserve Best of Food Prep gets a gift certificate to Katrina Kathleen's; and Best of Show Food Preservation will win a $50 gift certificate from Grocery Outlet.
A special award for Food Preservation is getting the title of The Canning Queen. Farr's True Value of Coquille and Coos Bay will award the exhibitor with the highest number of points a pressure canner/cooker. Restrictions do apply — one person cannot win in more than two divisions in any year or have previously won a special award over the last three years.