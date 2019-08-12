SIXES - Southwestern Oregon Preppers will be holding its monthly meeting at noon on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the parking lot at Sixes River Grange Hall, 44556 Highway 101, Sixes,. The meeting will be held rain or shine.
The main topic is Prepping Skills and Drills. Bring your bug out bag and something to sit on. Your knowledge, skills and equipment will be tested. You will learn your strengths and weaknesses. If you missed these sessions before, here's another chance.
SWOP meetings always start with a question and answer period before the main topic so all in attendance get a chance to participate.
This is a free public meeting to get to know fellow local preppers in southwestern Oregon counties and to exchange information and ideas. It is important for individuals to understand that they will be “on their own” in the event of a disaster and not to depend on receiving outside help. Join Southwestern Oregon Preppers on Facebook and/or meetup.com.