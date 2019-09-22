Overall Winners — Female: 1. Heather Johnson, 24, Medford, 37:22. Male: 1. Jared Bassett, 29, Bend, 32:42.
0-09 Female: 1. Arabella Mullanix, Coos Bay, 58:39.
0-09 Male: 1. Caleb Millet, Coquille, 1:06:32; 2. Archie Garrett II, Coos Bay, 1:21:44; 3. Chris Warner, North Bend, 1:45:03.
10-14 Female: 1. Isabela Coffman, Klamath Falls, 49:47; 2. Ada Millet, Coquille, 50:10; 3. Riley Mullanix, Coos Bay, 50:26.
10-14 Male: 1. Thomas Hatcher, Glide, 38:18; 2. Bridger Olson, Coos Bay, 44:00; 3. Eli Nicholson, Myrtle Point, 44:44.
15-19 Female: 1. Eliza Blake, Klamath Falls, 47:30; 2. Daniela Vimbela, Coos Bay, 50:45; 3. Holly Hutton, Bandon, 51:53.
15-19 Male: 1. Zeke McCain, Pearcy, Ark., 36:02; 2. Benjamin Switzman, Eugene, 36:27; 3. Ben Blake, Klamath Falls, 37:56.
20-24 Female: 1. Heather Johnson (Female Overall Winner), Medford, 37:22; 2. Katherine Hannah, Eugene, 45:23; 3. Allex Bachtell, Grants Pass, 46:15.
20-24 Male: 1. Dylan Cuatt, Eugene, 37:37; 2. Zachary V Fry, Scappoose, 39:25; 3. Anthony Ross, Coos Bay, 39:50.
25-29 Female: 1. Olivia Enright, Portland, 40:07; 2. Sarah Rasmussen-Rehkopf, Portland, 43:37; 3. Caela Fenton, Eugene, 44:42.
25-29 Male: 1. Jared Bassett (Male Overall Winner), Bend, 32:42; 2. Manuel Finley, Portland, 33:28; 3. Derek Wehunt, Portland, 33:32.
30-34 Female: 1. Nikki Foland, Portland, 47:11; 2. Sarah Williams, Klamath Falls, 47:38; 3. Nina Rudd, Lake Oswego, 48:09.
30-34 Male: 1. Jeremy West, Coos Bay, 37:19; 2. Jon Buel, Central Point, 38:04; 3. Jeff Brittain, Portland, 47:43.
35-39 Female: 1. Cathleen Willy, Fresno, Calif., 41:05; 2. Stephanie Casey, Reedsport, 44:41; 3. Carolyn Cross, Portland, 48:45.
35-39 Male: 1. Jay Williams, Klamath Falls, 36:59; 2. Matt Lehman, Portland, 43:50; 3. Josh Wagner, Monmouth, 43:54.
40-44 Female: 1. Jen Ells, Bandon, 45:42; 2. Amber Hill, Roseburg, 48:19; 3. Kala Grotting, Sutherlin, 49:57.
40-44 Male: 1. James Southam, Bend, 36:32; 2. Chris McIntosh, Portland, 41:10; 3. Todd Landsberg, Coos Bay, 45:54.
45-49 Female: 1. Jennifer Stephens, Coos Bay, 47:52; 2. Jen Feola, Coos Bay, 53:46; 3. Jessica Engelke, North Bend, 56:46.
45-49 Male: 1. Scott Cheers, Grants Pass, 42:01; 2. Tim Hyatt, Coos Bay, 46:13; 3. Lawrence Cheal, North Bend, 46:42.
50-54 Female: 1. Sarah Agsten, Roseburg, 47:25; 2. Kris Norris, Paisley, 49:25; 3. Deborah Rudd, Coos Bay, 56:46.
50-54 Male: 1. Ted Hunter, Richland, Wash., 43:05; 2. Moises Garcia, Coos Bay, 44:49; 3. Bret Emmerich, Portland, 45:44.
55-59 Female: 1. Michelle Davis, North Bend, 55:28; 2. Teresa Bowen, Eugene, 58:37; 3. Linnae Beechly, North Bend, 1:00:25.
55-59 Male: 1. Maximo Roldan, Exeter, Calif., 41:02; 2. Kevin McGinnis, Ravensdale, Wash., 43:18; 3. Mike Morgan, Roseburg, 43:45.
60-64 Female: 1. Sandra Merritt, Coos Bay, 1:01:13; 2. Barb Young, Coos Bay, 1:01:50; 3. Elizabeth Witt, Eugene, 1:03:46.
60-64 Male: 1. Steve Brumwell, Palmdale, Calif., 44:53; 2. Jamie Fereday, Coos Bay, 47:42; 3. Randy Krieger, Bend, 48:25.
65-69 Female: 1. Jo Ann Van Vlack, Myrtle Point, 1:06:34; 2. Carol Gannett, Royal Palm Beach, Fla., 1:07:05; 3. Diane Williams, Coquille, 1:11:35.
65-69 Male: 1. Jerry Roberts, Myrtle Point, 41:57; 2. John Cowan, Portland, 49:54; 3. Kent Sharman, North Bend, 51:29.
70-74 Female: 1. Jan Doyle, Coos Bay, 1:19:52; 2. Susie Hutchinson, North Bend, 1:27:58; 3. Judith Remele, Coquille, 1:31:33.
70-74 Male: 1. Randall Maple, Ashland, 54:05; 2. Alan Remele, Coquille, 56:47; 3. Thomas Brown, Bandon, 58:32.
75-79 Female: 1. Donna Sims, Great Falls, Mont., 1:09:28; 2. Connie Erickson, Roseburg, 1:40:59; 3. Marna Tippin, Alameda, Calif., 1:57:07.
75-79 Male: 1. Denny Littrell, Coos Bay, 53:23; 2. Maynard Olson, Port Orford, 1:05:49; 3. Dean Southam, Anchorage, Alaska, 1:10:44.
80-89 Male: 1. Bob Vaughn, Rogue River, 1:05:32; 2. Calvin Alsleben, Lincoln City, 1:33:33.