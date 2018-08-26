Powers Cruisers
Coach: Kayne Pedrick (first season)
League: Class 1A District 4
2017 Record: 3-6 (third Mountain Skyline North)
Assistant Coaches: Ricky Oestle, Mitchell Allen
Returning Starters: 4 offense, 4 defense
Key Players: Jamason Kellogg, sr; Clancy Standley, sr; Cole Holiday, sr; Hunter Byrd, sr; Jon Ledger, sr; David Pedrick, jr; Kodiak Norris, jr; Hayden Kamakele, jr.
2018 Schedule
Sept. 7 @ Jewell
Sept. 14 @ Gilchrist
Sept. 21 Eddyville
Sept. 28 @ McKenzie
Oct. 5 Gilchrist
Oct. 12 @ Triangle Lake
Oct. 19 McKenzie