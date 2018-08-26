Powers Cruisers

Coach: Kayne Pedrick (first season)

League: Class 1A District 4

2017 Record: 3-6 (third Mountain Skyline North)

Assistant Coaches: Ricky Oestle, Mitchell Allen

Returning Starters: 4 offense, 4 defense

Key Players: Jamason Kellogg, sr; Clancy Standley, sr; Cole Holiday, sr; Hunter Byrd, sr; Jon Ledger, sr; David Pedrick, jr; Kodiak Norris, jr; Hayden Kamakele, jr.

2018 Schedule

Sept. 7 @ Jewell

Sept. 14 @ Gilchrist

Sept. 21 Eddyville

Sept. 28 @ McKenzie

Oct. 5 Gilchrist

Oct. 12 @ Triangle Lake

Oct. 19 McKenzie

