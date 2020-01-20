Winchester Improvement Project updates
ROSEBURG – Douglas County Public Works Department, in conjunction with contractors announced that the work on the Winchester Area Improvement Project has been continued for a little longer than anticipated. The project has experienced delays in its expected completion date due to adverse weather conditions, material delays and unforeseen ground conditions. The Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Improvement Project includes the construction of bike lanes along both sides of the roadway; curb, gutter and storm sewer improvements along both sides of the roadway; a sidewalk along the eastern side of the roadway; transit bus pull-outs; and the replacement of two bridges to accommodate the wider roadway section.
The Old Highway 99N Reconstruction Project consists of 3 major elements, the bridge work, road work, and sewer utility work. This project has required tremendous cooperation with all parties involved. The bridge work was substantially completed as of December 2019, and the roadwork and sewer utility work is scheduled to be substantially completed by February 2020. Due to the cold weather and material temperature curing requirements, the final lift paving has been scheduled for April 2020, or as weather allows.