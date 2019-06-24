PORT ORFORD — There are treasures to be found at the annual Flea Market at the Port Orford Library as part of the town-wide yard sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, July 6.
To reserve a space, stop by the library check-out counter to reserve a space for $10 outdoor or $20 indoor. Call the library at 541-332-5622 for more information.
The annual Flea Market is sponsored by the Friends of the Port Orford Library and all proceeds benefit the library.
The Port Orford Town Wide Yard Sale officially runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 7. All Port Orford residents were encouraged to participate. There will be printed map with sale locations on it for distribution.
For more information, call Linda at 541-290-8169.