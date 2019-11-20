Our seasonal rains should start in earnest soon, and we’ll be watching -- and feeling -- the effects of the collecting water.
Once it reaches ground level, much of the rainwater will drip off our trees and hats and roofs, and run down our hills and sidewalks. But most fallen water soaks into the ground sooner or later. Below the surface, the water binds itself to the soil particles and collects between the particles until the soil is saturated.
Gravity pulls additional water deeper underground until it meets a barrier. The water stacks up on top of the barrier; the upper surface of the stack is the "water table." Rivers and streams, and lakes and ponds, are as much “where the water table rises to the surface," as they are “where the water piles up on the land."
Many of our wetlands, and some of our ponds, wax and wane as our seasonal rains feed or starve the water tables and water courses.
Geology and topography dictate where streams and rivers flow and where wetlands and ponds and lakes develop. Flat-lying areas and places where waterflow is curtailed form wetlands and ponds and lakes -- between and beside sand dunes, for examples.
While both ponds and lakes have slower water flow than the streams and rivers that generally feed them, they are different from one another.
A key characteristic of ponds is that they are shallow enough for sufficient light to support green plants along the entire bottom. The shallowness of ponds also makes them susceptible to drying up completely during severe drought.
Rooted water-plants and bottom-dwelling plants grow throughout a pond, and a pond's entire shoreline is typically lined with wetland plants. The bottom and edges of most ponds are muddy and soft: Ponds' shallow depth and usual small size don't generate heavy waves to scour the mud from the shoreline.
Bodies of shallow water warm and cool relatively quickly, causing ponds to experience rather extreme differences in day- and night-time temperatures. Sunlight penetrating to the bottom warms up the water, decreasing the amount of dissolved oxygen the water can hold. The level of dissolved oxygen is a critical factor for life in water.
Despite the name, Bluebill Lake at the top of the North Spit of Coos Bay is technically a pond.
By definition, lakes are too deep -- in at least some places -- for bottom-dwelling plants. The shorelines of lakes are more often bare than those of ponds, since the larger lakes allow greater wave development than generally found in ponds.
Overall water temperature is more constant in lakes than in ponds, although thermoclines (significant boundaries between layers of warmer surface waters and cooler deep waters) usually develop in temperate zone lakes. In regions with drastic differences in seasonal temperatures, those layers are mixed over the year as the overall air temperatures fluctuate with the seasons.
Shallow, quiet arms of lakes, such as those found along the western edge of Lower Empire Lake in the Coos Bay area, often function like ponds. And a lake may become a pond as it fills with sediment over its lifetime.
In keys and guidebooks -- as well as real life -- "ponds" and "wetlands" overlap. The ponds' shallow, soft shoreline usually produces a wetland (marsh or swamp) habitat; deep regions of a marsh usually function as a pond.
Both pond-water and sunlit lake-water harbor huge numbers of microscopic plants that thrive on dissolved nutrients. Lakes, like ponds, have life cycles that eventually end with gradual filling with sediment and the related succession to marsh, to meadow, to shrubland, to forest. Lakes tend to live longer because they're deeper.
In recharging the subsurface water tables and resupplying our streams and rivers, the incoming rains will also refill and refresh our ponds and lakes -- whatever their size and community mix.
Bring the waters on!
