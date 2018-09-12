COOS BAY POLICE LOG
Arrested
On Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 8:53 a.m. on D Street, Amber Abraham, 39, was arrested on criminal trespass 2 and released on citation.
On Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 4:33 p.m. at Walmart on Newmark Avenue, Robin Roy, 34, was arrested for shoplifting and cited for theft 3.
Deceased Subject
On Tuesday, Sep. 11 at 11:59 a.m. on Augustine Street, officers responded to a deceased subject call.
Illegal Camping
On Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 1:45 a.m. on West 6thStreet at St. Emmanuel Baptist Church, illegal camping was reported with someone possibly sleeping on the steps.
NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Arrested
On Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 11:10 a.m. on California Avenue, Robert Harris, 36, was arrested off a warrant for assault 4, menacing, and recklessly endangering another person.
On Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 11:29 a.m. on Tower Street, Justin Roth, 36, was arrested on probation violation and transferred to Coos County Jail.
Theft
On Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a report was taken of two propane tanks stolen from Walgreens.
On Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 5:09 p.m. on Lewis Street, officers responded to a burglary call
Accident
On Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 9:42 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a hit and run was reported in a parking lot.
On Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 10:27 a.m. on Hamilton Avenue, a hit and run was reported with involving a vehicle and a pole. Power lines went down and power companies Charter and Frontier were called. No injuries reported.
Welfare Check
On Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 6:34 p.m. on Newmark and Broadway Avenue, officers responded to a call that a man near the carwash almost fell into the roadway. The report described him as wearing jeans, tan shirt, and a backpack and that he put a noose around his neck. When an officer arrived, the subject was found intoxicated and was made to stay at the location until he could walk. The noose was also found to be a necktie. The subject had no intention of hurting himself.