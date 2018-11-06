In Oregon seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, Peter DeFazio has a substantial lead when the early results were posted by the Secretary of State’s office.
DeFazio, the Democrat who currently represents District 4 including the South Coast, had 58.9 percent of the vote, while Republican contender Art Robinson was second with 38.4 percent
In other Oregon races for U.S. House seats, Democrat Suzanne Bonamici leads John Verbeek, 67.3 percent to 29.3 percent in District 1. In District 2, Republican Greg Waldon is leading with 57.6 percent to 38.0 percent for Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner. Democrat Earl Blumenauer has a 72.7 percent to 20.8 percent lead over Republican Tom Harrison for District 3. And in District 5, Kurt Schrader, a Democrat, leads Republican Mark Callahan 56.3 percent to 40.9 percent.
