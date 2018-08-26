<h2>Playoff Qualifications

Class 6A: Each special district has three automatic qualifiers. The 11 non-qualifiers with the highest spots in the Oregon School Activities Association power rankings will be at-large selections to fill out a 32-team bracket.

Class 5A: District 1 has six automatic qualifiers and District 2 and District 3 each get five qualifiers to fill out a 16-team bracket.

Class 4A: Each district has two automatic qualifiers who will go into the 16-team bracket. The next eight highest-ranked teams will compete in play-in games on Oct. 26 for the final four spots in the bracket.

Class 3A: Six teams from District 1 and six teams from District 2 qualify, as well as three teams from District 3. The highest-ranked team that is not an automatic qualifier earns an at-large berth.

Class 2A: The top two teams from each special district qualify, as well as the four highest-ranked teams that are not automatic qualifiers.

Class 1A: To be determined Sept. 10. Note: There are no playoffs for the teams playing six-man football.

