<h2>Playoff Qualifications
Class 6A: Each of the seven leagues will advance three teams into the 32-team bracket. The 11 highest-ranked teams that aren’t already automatic qualifiers will fill out the bracket.
Class 5A: Six teams qualify to the playoffs from District 1 and five each from District 2 and District 3.
Class 4A: The top two teams from each league automatically advance to the round of 16. The eighth highest-ranked teams that are not automatically qualifiers advance into the play-in round to determine the other four teams in the bracket.
Class 3A: Six teams classify from District 1 and District 2 and three from District 3. The highest ranked team that is not an automatic qualifier is the 16th team for the playoffs.
Class 2A: Each of the six leagues gets two teams into the playoffs and the four highest-ranked teams that aren’t automatic qualifiers fill out the 16-team bracket.
Class 1A: Each of the three districts has four qualifiers — the top team from each division and the winners of No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchups — and the four highest-ranked teams that aren’t qualifiers make up the rest of the 16-team bracket.