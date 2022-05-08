A small Arbor Day celebration could benefit generations of outdoor lovers in Coos Bay.
On Arbor Day, employees from the city of Coos Bay partnered with Jim Toffelmire and one member of the city’s Tree Board to plant seven new trees at John Topits Park.
If left alone, the trees will easily outlive everyone who planted them and could provide shade and beauty for hundreds of years to those who visit Topits Park.
Toffelmire, who is best known for volunteer work done at Ferry Road Park in North Bend, reached out to the city of Coos Bay because he has extra trees that were ready to be planted,
The first tree that was planted near the playground next the middle lake at the park was a white oak that came from Deadwood, South Dakota. When visiting, Toffelmire picked up acorns that he planted at home. More than a decade later, the tree was placed in Topits Park.
“My parents lived there in the Depression, so to me it has some significance,” Toffelmire said while looking at the oak.
Two maple trees Toffelmire raised were planted nearby. He said he rescued them out of vegetable beds and raised them for 10 years in 10-gallon pots. Being put in the ground will do wonders for the trees, he said.
“They’ll do a whole lot better once they get to wiggle their toes,” he said.
Toffelmire has spent more than a decade volunteering to make local parks more beautiful. At Ferry Road Park, he planted 54 trees, most which are growing well.
“I put in 12 years at Ferry Road Park,” he said. “At one time there were four of us retired guys working on it. One of the guys recently passed away. We did a lot of land clearing.”
Toffelmire said he raised the trees planted at Topits Park with the idea of planting them in Ferry Road Park, but at the request of local Indian tribes, all work at the park has halted while an archaeological study is conducted.
Toffelmire said the trees planted on Arbor Day will survive for up to 300 years, at least “if some vandal doesn’t do his handiwork.”
At that seems to be a problem at Topits Park. City workers explained trees are planted every year on Arbor Day in different locations. The biggest threat to the trees is not natural. Instead it is vandals snapping the trees off, seemingly for fun.
Toffelmire chose the oak and maple trees because he felt it would add some color in the fall.
“There’s a lot of people who say we don’t any color in the Fall,” Toffelmire said. “The only way we’re going to get that is to put in nursery trees.”
Toffelmire has spent years cleaning up and beautifying parks, even though he readily admits he will not be around long enough too enjoy most of the work he’s done.
“There’s a story about old men planting trees they’ll never see the shade from,” Toffelmire said. “That’s kind of this thing. I just want people to enjoy it.”
With the trees in the ground, Toffelmire said if they are left alone they can grow up to 18 inches a year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In