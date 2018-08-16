REEDSPORT -- From a "movie in the park" to a block party, plans are coming together for Reedsport's big 100th birthday in August 2019.
Main Street Coordinator Emerson Hoagland was pleased with the ideas that came out of the latest community meeting.
Roughly 20 residents met to give their input on how best to honor Reedsport's incorporation. One idea was to show a movie in a park. Another was to provide a wine sip and stroll for residents and tourists alike, checking out local businesses. National Night Out, a campaign for citizens to better familiarize themselves with law enforcement and other emergency personnel, takes place in August too. Some suggested "maybe make a birthday cake for that." Attendees are excited about planting a centennial tree and whooping it up with a block party.
He clarified that's no set location for showing a movie in the park but one possibility is at the new boat launch down not far from the Chainsaw Competition carving area.
"I think maybe Lions Park would be maybe the backup location," he said.
"We've received a lot of great ideas," Hoagland said, adding however that now it's time to narrow the list.
In a mid-August interview, he said "we now have just under a year" adding that Aug. 6, 2019, will be the date for National Night Out.
Hoagland said it's important to get events lined up before 2019 starts.
"We're also looking for a few more ideas for a lasting project," he said. Volunteers and community members have discussed fixing up Henderson Park.
Preparing for Reedsport's 100th is a bigger part of Main Street and volunteers' work this year and for next.
A bit about Main Street
The following statement comes from Oregon.gov and the State Historic Preservation Office.
Oregon Main Street is part of the Main Street America Coordinating Program.
"Oregon Main Street works with communities to develop comprehensive, incremental revitalization strategies based on a community’s unique assets, character, and heritage."
Services are based on the Main Street Approach, which was developed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation Main Street Center "and include training and technical assistance. The goal is to build high quality, livable, and sustainable communities that will grow Oregon’s economy while maintaining a sense of place."
Additionally, "Oregon Main Street helps to lead a powerful, grassroots network consisting of over 40 Coordinating Programs and over 1,200 neighborhoods and communities across the country committed to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development."