North Bend at Marshfield

Time: 7 p.m.

Radio: KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM) and K-Light (98.7 FM)

Outlook: The Bulldogs and Pirates continue their rivalry, though playing in the season opener since they are no longer in the same league. North Bend is a Class 5A school now and will spend the rest of the season playing bigger teams from the Eugene-Springfield, Medford and Redmond areas. And Marshfield is in the Sky-Em League, including Marist Catholic and Cottage Grove, which beat the Pirates for the state title last fall and visits Pete Susick Stadium for the league opener on Sept. 21. Marshfield returns quarterback Grant Woolsey and a number of stellar linemen and skill position players from that squad. North Bend, had a relatively young squad last year and returns a bunch of veterans from the team that lost in the Class 4A play-in round. Marshfield snapped a long losing streak in the series last year and would like to make it two years in a row.

Coquille at Oakland

Time: 7 p.m.

Radio: No local radio

Outlook: Coquille plays its first game since dropping down to Class 2A against an Oakland squad that was in the playoffs last fall. The Red Devils return a strong group from their squad that reached the Class 3A quarterfinals before losing at Scio. Coquille is breaking in a new quarterback in sophomore Jace Haagen, but the wing-T remains the staple and Haagen has a big line to work behind and talented backs Caiden Yates, Ean Smith and Kane Rilatos to carry the ball. Oakland reached the Class 2A quarterfinals last year before losing to Knappa. The teams last played in 2013, when Oakland won at home during a season that resulted in a quarterfinal playoff berth.

Bandon at Glide

Time: 7 p.m.

Radio: No local radio

Outlook: Bandon looked much improved last week during its jamboree as the Tigers look to build off the momentum of a playoff berth in Aaron Freitag’s first season as head coach. Bandon has a much bigger roster this fall, but still a very young one, with just five seniors and four juniors. But most of those players and a bunch of the sophomores got extensive experience last year when the Tigers had a strong league season to grab an at-large berth in the Class 2A playoffs, losing to Knappa. Glide won last year’s matchup 34-6 and Bandon hopes for a better showing Friday. The Wildcats, like Coquille, have dropped down to Class 2A and are almost playing a Sunset Conference schedule, facing Coquille next week and Reedsport the week after that, plus Toledo later in the season.

Reedsport at Neah-Kah-Nie

Time: 7 p.m.

Radio: No local radio

Outlook: The Brave open the new season on the road with a trip up the coast to Rockaway Beach. The game marks the debut of coach Boe Pickett, who will try to continue Reedsport’s recent string of playoff appearances. The Pirates also are coming off a playoff season — they went 8-1 in the regular season last year before losing to Heppner in the playoffs, despite a young team with only three seniors (the Pirates have seven this year). Reedsport went 6-3 in the regular season last year before losing to Santiam in the playoffs. The Brave have six seniors this year. The teams haven’t faced each other since 2014, when Reedsport won 53-8 at Neah-Kah-Nie.

Myrlte Point at Rogue River

Time: 7 p.m.

Radio: No local radio

Outlook: Friday marks Myrtle Point’s debut in eight-man football as the Bobcats battle the Chieftains. Myrtle Point has struggled with numbers in recent years and took advantage of an offer from OSAA to let teams that have not had recent success to play down a level, which opened up eight-man as a possibility. The Bobcats are short on players, but the ones they do have are hard workers and have good speed, which should be an asset as they adjust to the wide-open style of eight-man.

Brookings-Harbor at Gold Beach

Time: 7 p.m.

Radio: KGBR (92.7 FM) and KURY (95.3 FM)

Outlook: These Curry County neighbors haven’t played since 2005, but they renew their rivalry this week. The game marks the debut of Shaun Bavaro as a head coach for the Bruins. Gold Beach also has a different coach this fall, but he’s not new. Kevin Swift returns after a four-year sabbatical from coaching. The teams are coming off very different seasons: The Bruins went winless in the Far West League and Gold Beach was the Sunset Conference champions. But Brookings-Harbor is filled with veterans and returning starters and Gold Beach has just two. The teams were rivals for decades in the old Sunset Conference and then the Far West League before Gold Beach High School started shrinking and became the much smaller of the two.

Powers bye

The Cruisers weren’t able to get a game for the opening week, but that gives them another week to prepare for their debut in the new six-man football pilot program. Powers visits Jewell near Seaside next week and is at Gilchrist the following week before playing its home opener Sept. 21 against Eddyville.