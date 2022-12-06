Bikers gathered Saturday to participate in the annual South Coast Bykes for Tykes Toy Run. South Coast Bykes for Tykes is a non-profit organization located in Coos Bay, and is sponsored by Walt and Sandy Evans, owners of Coos Cycle Supply.
They and a dedicated group of friends and family work hard every year providing toys, clothing, and bicycles to local children around Coos County that are in need at Christmas time.
The group’s relationship with K-Dock-Rotary Bus Jam is a partnership that brings hundreds of kids a magical Christmas.
Funding comes from donations, bike nights, and the Coos County River Run, which is an annual event held in July. Donations go toward providing toys and bicycles for children in need, which this year raised over $40,000.
Last week Bykes for Tykes volunteers assembled bicycles and shopped for toys which were loaded into vehicles for a parade leaving Coos Cycle Supply and then delivered to both local Bi-Mart stores.
The parade was escorted by local fire agencies as well as a mile of motorcycles and vehicles carrying toys and bicycles.
We are fortunate to have such a caring biker community who dedicate their time to this event. Thank you to our friends, family, and community leaders for making Bykes for Tykes a success, and Christmas a little more special for Coos County kids who are in need.
If you have any questions or would like to donate to Bykes for Tykes, please contact Walt at Coos Cycle Supply (541) 269-7292.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In