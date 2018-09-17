Last Friday and Saturday marked the second two-day opener of the nonselective ocean coho season and was likely only made possible by the ODFW adding 4,100 cohos to the original 3,500 coho quota. During the first 2-day opener on Sept. 7th and 8th, anglers in our zone landed 2,739 cohos — or more than 78 percent of the original quota. The quota adjustment means that there were 4,861 cohos left of the quota heading into last week’s two-day opener.
So if anglers caught and kept the same number of cohos as they did in the first two-day opener, there would be only 2,122 cohos left in the quota for this coming Friday and Saturday — and that third two-day opener may not happen — but that info should be available on the ODFW website by Thursday of this week.
Darlene Thompson, wife of retired fishing guide Curt Thompson, recently landed a 42 pound California halibut while fishing in lower Coos Bay. The California halibut in the bay seem to be becoming more numerous and larger. Several weighing at least 40 pounds have been caught in the last couple of years with the heaviest one actually weighed being 55 pounds. The world record, taken in California, weighed 67.3 pounds.
Most Oregonians are now aware that Oregon recently suffered a fatal cougar attack. In the area where the attack occurred there are fair numbers of cougars and bagging the offender either by shooting or trapping is highly unlikely since considerable time elapsed between the actual attack and the discovery of the woman’s car and then her body. Although this fatality is Oregon’s first attributed to a wild cougar, Oregon did suffer a fatality due to a cougar attack in a game park in Sherwood in 2013. Washington suffered its first human fatality due to wild cougar attack in 86 years this spring.
Scarcely two years after record rainfall and water levels, much of Oregon is suffering from a very serious drought. There will be fish die-offs in some of the sand dunes lakes in our area and boat owners are unable to use some of the boat ramps at our larger lakes. Warm water temperatures and low flow levels will stress salmon, steelhead, searun cutthroats and resident trout, delaying any sort of recovery — or perhaps stopping it completely.
On the Umpqua, Smith and Coquille rivers these conditions will impair native trout and salmon and steelhead smolts when competing with other fish and making it easier for bass and pikeminnows to prey on the smolts.
Other areas in Oregon are suffering even worse. Since Sept. 13, fishing for salmon and steelhead has been closed on the mainstem Columbia River from Buoy 10 upstream to Hwy 395 in Pasco as well as some tributaries.
Wickiup Reservoir, normally a reservoir of 10,000 surface acres, is now a shallow stream running through what used to be the Deschutes River channel.
The reservoir’s famed lunker kokanee fishery is a thing of the past and the lunker brown and rainbow trout still present are probably not feeding actively due to the low water. The reservoir’s largemouth bass fishery, considered by many to be Oregon’s best over the last few years, will likely never recover and the Deschutes River below the reservoir will be forever impacted by the large numbers of bass and bullhead catfish going through the dam. Perhaps the Deschutes will replace the Sprague River as the best place in Oregon to catch a lunker stream largemouth.
It seems that removing the limits on bass on some Oregon streams is not having the desired effect. Anglers are harvesting medium-sized and larger bass while still releasing the smaller bass which is resulting in an even smaller average size for the bass — making them less attractive to potential bass anglers and reducing the numbers of larger bass which prey on them, which allows greater numbers of tiny bass to survive.
Harvesting larger numbers of smaller bass and much fewer numbers of larger bass would reduce the survival success of small bass and allow the fishery to be more appealing to bass anglers.
On a happier note, crabbing continues to be very good and recreational ocean crabbing will remain legal through Oct. 15th. River and bay crabbing is legal the entire year.
Trout stocking should resume in selected Coos County lakes in mid-October.
Unless there is another emergency, conventional bottomfishing in marine waters deeper than 180 feet should resume on October 1st.
Pete Heley works parttime at the Stockade Market & Tackle, across from A’ Dock, in Winchester Bay where he is more than happy to swap fishing info with anyone.