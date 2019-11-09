Penny Marie Jackson
April 8, 1963 - October 31, 2019
Penny Marie Jackson, 56, of Reedsport, passed away on Oct. 31, 2019 in Eugene, Ore. surrounded by her loving and devoted family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Reedsport Church of God, located at 2191 Birch Avenue in Reedsport.
Penny was born on April 8, 1963 in Salem Ore. to Melvin and Martha (Dean) Jones. A short time later the family settled in Reedsport where she was raised. While attending Reedsport High School she met the love of her life, Jerry Jackson, and they would marry on April 12, 1980. They would spend the next 39 years together raising their family and sharing in the joys of life together. Penny worked several jobs and was able to eventually found Central Coast Realty, which she turned into a thriving business. It was her pride and joy.
Living on the coast afforded Penny the chance to enjoy the things she liked most such as, watching wildlife and being outdoors. As much as she enjoyed those things her greatest joys in life were spending time with loved ones, giving gifts, cooking for friends and family. Being a wife, mother, and grandmother was what she cherished most.
Penny is survived by her parents, Melvin and Martha Jones; husband, Jerry Jackson; and sons, Jacob and Jesse Jackson. She is further survived by her sister, Phyllis Girard; and brothers, Pat, Matt and Phil Jones. She also leaves behind two adoring grandchildren, Kya and Brianna Jackson.