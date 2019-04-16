BANDON - On April 9, Mayor Mary Schamehorn and other city of Bandon officials were advised that several areas of town, including Beach Loop and Seabird Drive, were without electricity, but no one seemed to know why as it wasn't weather related.
It appears that a large bird, probably an eagle, was carrying a Pacific lamprey by its talons and dropped it on the city's electric lines, switching off two sections of town. Bandon hydro-electric superintendent Jim Wickstrom shared the photo with Schamehorn, who shared it with the newspaper. She guessed the lamprey to be about two and a half to three feet long, and the picture shows it draped over the device that picked it out of the lines.