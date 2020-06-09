2020 Scholarships
Layne Converse-
Ford Scholarship - $125,000
Seeley Memorial - $80,000
Oregon Stewardship Believe You Can Achieve Scholarship - $800
Oregon State Elks Association 1st Place Scholarship - $5,800 for the first year, renewable for $1,000 for the next 3 years
Indian Creek Hatchery Scholarship $1000.
OSU Finley Academic Success Scholarship $6000 renewable for 4 years
OSU Engineering Academic Success Scholarship $1800
Ben Garratt –
Mitchell Family Memorial $400
Dew Valley $1000
Alley Guerin-
Marsh Memorial $300
Muncy Memorial $500
Bill Magness Scholarship $588
Port Orford Ambulance Scholarship - $500
Port Orford Rotary Club Scholarship - $1,500
Langlois Lions Club Scholarship - $1,000
Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority Scholarship - $500
Varsity Scholarship - $250
Madison Hall-
Boice Family $250
William Young $250
We Care Scholarship $500
John Wahl Memorial $500
Swanson Scholarship $500
Jerry & Bonnie Cox Scholarship $684
Oregon Stewardship Believe You Can Achieve Scholarship - $800
SOU Laurels Academic Excellence Scholarship $2500 renewable for 4 years
Sea Breeze Scholarship in memory of Frank Cali - $500
Lois Miller Memorial Scholarship - $1,000
Port Orford Rotary Club Scholarship - $4000
Port Orford - Langlois Teacher Association Scholarship - $500
Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority Scholarship- $500
Sixes River Fire Protection District Scholarship $100
Indian Creek Scholarship Curry Co 4-H - $250
Marna Williams Scholarship Curry Co 4-H - $200
Zeke McKenzie-Hernandez-
Baker Scholarship $500
Rumsey Scholarship Curry Co. 4-H - $2000
McKenzie Martin -
Zuppe Memorial Scholarship $250
Degrignon Scholarship $250
We Care Scholarship $500
Bill Magness Scholarship $588
Port Orford Rotary Club Scholarship - $1,500
Natalie Vincent -
Seeley Memorial - $80,000
Rogue Credit Union - South Coast Scholarship - $1,500
Brookings Lodge - Elks Scholarship - $1,000
Coos Curry Electric Scholarship - $1,000
OSU Finley Academic Excellence Award - $3,000 renewable for 4 years
Bandon Chamber of Commerce - Cranberry Court Miss Congeniality - $250, Platform Service Award - $250
Port Orford Rotary Club Scholarship - $2,500
Dick Wold Family and Friends Scholarship - $500
Town & Country Scholarship Curry Co 4-H - $500
Atticus Wahl -
Boice Family Scholarship $250
Colson Scholarship $250
Wm Young Scholarship $250
Alice Jensen Memorial Scholarship $250
John Wahl Memorial Scholarship $500
Mckenzie Memorial Scholarship $500
PHS Alumni Scholarship $1850
Port Orford Ambulance Scholarship - $500
Charlie & Wilma Jensen Memorial Scholarship $1096
Coos Curry Electric Luck of the Draw $1000
Daughters of American Revolution Good Citizenship Scholarship for $150
Oregon Pathway Scholarship $13,475 per year renewable for 4 years
The Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation was established as a scholarship organization in 1962, the year after the college started. Since then, thousands of students have attended the college with our scholarships.
Any student graduating with a total high school GPA of 3.75 or higher is eligible for a free two-year tuition waiver worth nearly $9,000 to attend SOCC.
At Pacific High School, this year there are 4 graduates who earned a 3.75 GPA or higher over the past four years and potentially qualify for this waiver.
These students are:
1. Layne Converse
2. Madison Hall
3. Natalie Vincent
4. Atticus Wahl
Congratulations to our scholarship recipients.
TOTAL SCHOLARSHIP MONEY AWARDED - $457,456
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In