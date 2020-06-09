Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

2020 Scholarships

Layne Converse-

Ford Scholarship - $125,000

Seeley Memorial - $80,000

Oregon Stewardship Believe You Can Achieve Scholarship - $800

Oregon State Elks Association 1st Place Scholarship - $5,800 for the first year, renewable for $1,000 for the next 3 years

Indian Creek Hatchery Scholarship $1000.

OSU Finley Academic Success Scholarship $6000 renewable for 4 years

OSU Engineering Academic Success Scholarship $1800

Ben Garratt –

Mitchell Family Memorial $400

Dew Valley $1000

Alley Guerin-

Marsh Memorial $300

Muncy Memorial $500

Bill Magness Scholarship $588

Port Orford Ambulance Scholarship - $500

Port Orford Rotary Club Scholarship - $1,500

Langlois Lions Club Scholarship - $1,000

Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority Scholarship - $500

Varsity Scholarship - $250

Madison Hall-

Boice Family $250

William Young $250

We Care Scholarship $500

John Wahl Memorial $500

Swanson Scholarship $500

Jerry & Bonnie Cox Scholarship $684

Oregon Stewardship Believe You Can Achieve Scholarship - $800

SOU Laurels Academic Excellence Scholarship $2500 renewable for 4 years

Sea Breeze Scholarship in memory of Frank Cali - $500

Lois Miller Memorial Scholarship - $1,000

Port Orford Rotary Club Scholarship - $4000

Port Orford - Langlois Teacher Association Scholarship - $500

Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority Scholarship- $500

Sixes River Fire Protection District Scholarship $100

Indian Creek Scholarship Curry Co 4-H - $250

Marna Williams Scholarship Curry Co 4-H - $200

Zeke McKenzie-Hernandez-

Baker Scholarship $500

Rumsey Scholarship Curry Co. 4-H - $2000

McKenzie Martin -

Zuppe Memorial Scholarship $250

Degrignon Scholarship $250

We Care Scholarship $500

Bill Magness Scholarship $588

Port Orford Rotary Club Scholarship - $1,500

Natalie Vincent -

Seeley Memorial - $80,000

Rogue Credit Union - South Coast Scholarship - $1,500

Brookings Lodge - Elks Scholarship - $1,000

Coos Curry Electric Scholarship - $1,000

OSU Finley Academic Excellence Award - $3,000 renewable for 4 years

Bandon Chamber of Commerce - Cranberry Court Miss Congeniality - $250, Platform Service Award - $250

Port Orford Rotary Club Scholarship - $2,500

Dick Wold Family and Friends Scholarship - $500

Town & Country Scholarship Curry Co 4-H - $500

Atticus Wahl -

Boice Family Scholarship $250

Colson Scholarship $250

Wm Young Scholarship $250

Alice Jensen Memorial Scholarship $250

John Wahl Memorial Scholarship $500

Mckenzie Memorial Scholarship $500

PHS Alumni Scholarship $1850

Port Orford Ambulance Scholarship - $500

Charlie & Wilma Jensen Memorial Scholarship $1096

Coos Curry Electric Luck of the Draw $1000

Daughters of American Revolution Good Citizenship Scholarship for $150

Oregon Pathway Scholarship $13,475 per year renewable for 4 years

The Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation was established as a scholarship organization in 1962, the year after the college started. Since then, thousands of students have attended the college with our scholarships.

Any student graduating with a total high school GPA of 3.75 or higher is eligible for a free two-year tuition waiver worth nearly $9,000 to attend SOCC.

At Pacific High School, this year there are 4 graduates who earned a 3.75 GPA or higher over the past four years and potentially qualify for this waiver.

These students are:

1. Layne Converse

2. Madison Hall

3. Natalie Vincent

4. Atticus Wahl

Congratulations to our scholarship recipients.

TOTAL SCHOLARSHIP MONEY AWARDED - $457,456

