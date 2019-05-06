BANDON -- Sports editor John Gunther and I celebrated a little bit of history last week at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
The resort was celebrating the 20th anniversary of the opening of its first course, Bandon Dunes, on May 2.
By the time I started here at The World, the resort had already expanded to three courses, Bandon Dunes, Pacific Dunes and the then newly opened Bandon Trails. Since then, they have added Old Macdonald, The Preserve and a putting course called the Punchbowl.
I've seen a little of the expansion. John, on the other hand, has been the sports editor here since rocks were soft, so he remembers the property when they were still clearing gorse to make room for the first fairways.
Twenty years ago, everyone thought Mike Keiser was crazy to try to build a links-style golf course out of a forest of gorse on the coast of Oregon.
Turns out he wasn't so crazy.
On Thursday, John and I were invited to participate in the resort's anniversary celebration. Afterward, we decided since we were already on the property to head over to Pacific Grill for this week's Cuisine section.
There was something on the menu that John's been itching to try since he first read about it on their menu: the Pacific Grinder.
I was looking at my options, everything from a crispy oyster sandwich to a smoked turkey wrap, or an Oregon grass fed beef burger, when our server mentioned that the day's special was pulled pork sliders with a cabbage slaw.
Sold.
I'm a barbecue fan, so pulled pork is always a good choice. And I'm also a big sliders fan. I've always thought a brew pub that was also a slider bar could do well in this area.
While the pulled pork sliders were tasty, they are not a regular menu item. And after one look at John's grinder, I already know what I'm going to order from there the next time.
The Pacific Grinder comes with ham, salami, sopressata, mortadella, provolone, tomato, lettuce and housemade mustard.
It was a nice thick sandwich with four types of meat and was served with housemade chips.
John said the combination of flavors made it worth the wait. And, as with pretty much everything else at the resort, there was little chance of leaving the table even remotely hungry.
The pulled pork had a touch of sweetness to play off the cabbage slaw on top. It was a little light for a full meal, but the pork was very good. And who doesn't like a good housemade chip?
John's sandwich was $11, the sliders were $10, an iced tea and a soda brought out meal to $29.
Pacific Grill is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. From 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. they serve breakfast. From 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. they serve lunch and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. they serve dinner with everything from halibut to osso buco.
You can check out the menus at the resort's restaurants by checking out the website at: https://www.bandondunesgolf.com/food-spirits/restaurants