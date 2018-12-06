Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson was named the offensive freshman of the year for the Pac-12 conference.
Jefferson topped all freshmen in the country, rushing for 1,380 yards and set an Oregon State record for a true freshman. He rushed for more than 200 yards twice, including an OSU freshman single-game record 254 against Arizona State. He also had 12 rushing touchdowns, tied for second-most in the Pac-12.
He is the second OSU player to receive the honor, joining Jacquizz Rodgers in 2008.
Oregon running back CJ Verdell was also considered for the award.
Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew II was named the offensive player of the year after leading the country with an average of 373.1 yards passing per game and throwing for 36 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. He tied a Pac-12 record with seven touchdown passes against Arizona, when he also threw for a season-best 473 yards.
Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven was the Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year. He anchored the defense that led the Pac-12. His 165 tackles led the league and ranked third in the country.
Arizona State linebacker Merlin Robertson was the defensive freshman of the year. His 77 tackles led all Pac-12 freshmen and he also had five sacks and an interception.
Washington State’s Mike Leach was coach of the year after leading the Cougars into the top 10 until their Apple Cup loss to Washington.
Oregon had a pair of players on the all-conference first team — defensive lineman Jalen Jelks and special teams player Brenden Schooler.
The Ducks also had three players on the second team: wide receiver Dillon Mitchell, offensive lineman Shane Lemieux and linebacker Troy Dye.
Oregon players named honorable mention included defensive back Ugochukwu Amadi; offensive linemen Jake Hanson, Penei Sewell and Calvin Throckmorton; linebacker Justin Hollins and defensive lineman Jordon Scott.
Oregon State had four players receive honorable mention: Jefferson, special teams player Andre Bodden and receivers Trevon Bradford and Isaiah Hodgins.