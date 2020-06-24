SOUTH COAST — South Coast Striders will hike from Floras Lake to Blacklock Point on Sunday, June 28.
Due to coronavirus concerns, hikes are now limited to 15 people and those planning to hike must register in advance. However, if demand is high and there are enough leaders, the start times can be staggered, according to organizers.
Join others on this rugged 8.2 mile journey from Floras Lake to Blacklock Point along the lake, through densely wooded trails and exposed rocky points with beautiful ocean views. This is a beautiful hike that is mostly level and the trail is in excellent condition, organizers said. It begins (and ends) with soft sand but by staying near the lake hikers will have fairly solid footing.
The hike is rated difficult, but that’s mainly due to the length. Because it’s an "out and back," the distance can be shortened by turning around at any point.
Dress in layers. A windbreaker with a hood is highly recommended. Bring water and something to eat (lunch). Plan on four-five hours for this hike for those who don’t return early. There is a "restroom" at the trailhead that’s usually in pretty rough shape. People have used the campground restroom in the past.
New guidelines for South Coast Striders hikes
1. Hike groups will be limited to 15 people.
2. Participants will be asked to complete a registration form in order to control the number.
3. Hikers will be asked to maintain social distance (as much as 10-12 feet) on the trail
4. Hikers will be asked to have face covering (like a bandana) that can be pulled up at tight spots on the trail
5. Hikers should step off the trail to let others pass
Location and time
Meet at 9:30 a.m. at Boice-Cope County Park. If the demand is high, and there is an additional leader, there will be a second group starting the hike about 20 minutes later.
NOTE:
There is a $5 day use fee at Boice-Cope County Park, and in the past this has sometimes been enforced for cars parked out on the road.
Directions: From Bandon or Coos Bay, travel south on U.S. Highway 101 to Langlois. Go 1/2 mile past Langlois and turn right (west) on Floras Lake Loop Road. Follow the signs 3 miles to Floras Lake and Boice-Cope County Park.
Remember to complete registration form.
