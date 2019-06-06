GOLD BEACH — The International Windsurfing Tour's third leg will be held at Pistol River on the American stop. Early in March the tour kicks off with the Omaezaki Japan Cup then moves on to the Topocalma Infernal in Chile and the third of six tour stops for the season is right here on the Southern Oregon Coast. Windsurfers from around the globe will be at the 10th annual Oregon Pistol River Wave Bash June 15-22 during the 2019 season.
Details on the official website state "The IWT Pistol River Wave Bash is back for the 10th anniversary in 2019. We’re all insured, permitted and set to run the contest at 'The Rock' in the Pistol River State Park, or if conditions warrant, in front of the Beachcomber in Gold Beach. The call will be announced at each morning’s skipper’s meeting at the Inn of The Beachcomber. The Pistol River contest area is accessed from the gravel parking area just off U.S. Highway 101, we park and walk the gear 200m down to the beach through the coastal vegetation and set up at ‘The Rock’ in the middle of the open sandy beach – this amazing place is 10 minutes drive south from the little coastal town, Gold Beach, where we all stay."
For those interested in participating in the trials, there are several age group options and divisions of competition. Visit the website for registration and other details, https://internationalwindsurfingtour.com.