Data regarding the current ocean selective (finclipped) coho season has been updated through Aug. 4 and 35.3 percent of the quota has been caught and kept with fishing success running at .83 retained salmon per angler/trip. The most successful port so far continues to be Depoe Bay with 1.10 kept salmon per angler trip.
Ocean salmon-fishing success dropped off somewhat last week to .78 retained salmon per angler/trip. Newport continues to be the busiest port along the central Oregon coast. Its 15,802 angler/trips is more than twice as many as any other port. Winchester Bay is second with 7, 7672 angler/trips and Garibaldi is third with 7,440 angler/trips.
The updated results for all 10 ports in our zone are: Garibaldi (7,440 angler/trips, .52 retained salmon per angler); Pacific City (4,297 angler/trips, .92 retained salmon per angler); Depoe Bay (5,925 angler/trips, 1.09 retained salmon per angler); Newpor (15,802 angler/trips, .93 retained salmon per angler); Florence (0 angler/trips); Brookings (3,113 angler/trips, .29 retained salmon per angler); Gold Beach (129 angler/trips, .00 retained salmon per angler); Bandon (166 angler/trips, .49 retained salmon per angler): Charleston (1,964 angler/trips, .56 retained salmon per angler); Winchester Bay (7,673 angler/trips, .70 retained salmon per angler.
As for Chinook salmon catches, Newport leads with 1,160 followed by Depoe Bay with 663 and Winchester Bay with 642.
With two weeks left in the season, 36.5 percent of the quota has been caught and kept.
Portland-area fishing regulations that were loosened last year are more restrictive this year. Second rod licenses will not be allowed on the Willamette River this year. Barbed hooks will no longer be legal to use on the Columbia River this season.
Retention of cabezon will be prohibited for all boat-based anglers beginning 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 16.
If you want to feel better about most salmon-return surveys just compare them to the return of Snake River sockeye salmon, which is the lowest in a decade and only 6 percent of the 10-year average.
Recent studies have concluded that a major cause of hatchery salmonids straying in coastal streams is due to certain streams lacking distinctive odors.
The emergency fishing restrictions on the Umpqua River are still in effect. The upper limit is the boat ramp at River Forks Park. The lower limit is the Scottsburg Bridge.
Fishing is prohibited within 200 feet of any tributary streams — or within 200 feet of the Umpqua River on any such tributaries.
One area of confusion involves Mill Creek, which despite being completely closed to angling is below the lower limit of the emergency restrictions. The confusing part is whether, or not anglers can fish the mainstem Umpqua River within 200 feet of the mouth of Mill Creek.