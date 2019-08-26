Data regarding the current ocean selective (finclipped) coho season has been updated through August 18th and 42.5 percent of the quota has been caught and kept with fishing success running at .72 retained salmon per angler/trip for the season. The most successful port so far continues to be Depoe Bay, with 1.00 kept salmon per angler/trip.
Ocean salmon fishing continued its gradual several week decline, with salmon-fishing success now down to .72 retained salmon per angler/trip. Newport continues to be the busiest port along the central Oregon coast. Its 19,818 angler/trips is nearly twice as many as Winchester Bay which is the second busiest port with. 10,315. Garibaldi is third with 9,594 angler/trips.
The updated results for all 10 ports in our zone are: Garibaldi 9,594 (angler/trips, .49 retained salmon per angler); Pacific City (5,167 angler/trips, .85 retained salmon per angler); Depoe Bay (7,128 angler trips, 1.00 retained salmon per angler); Newport (19,818 angler /trips, .88 retained salmon per angler); Florence (0 angler/trips); Brookings (3,267 angler/trips, .28 retained salmon per angler); Gold Beach (189 angler/trips, .00 retained salmon per angler); Bandon (244 angler/trips, .40 retained salmon per angler): Charleston (2,195 angler/trips, .53 retained salmon per angler); Winchester Bay (10,315 angler trips, .58 retained salmon per angler). Brookings had 3,359 angler trips and .28 retained salmon per angler — and about 40 percent more kept cohos than Chinooks, which is very unusual. For the season it took about nine angler/trips for each keeper Chinook.
The non-selective ocean Coho Season opens August 31/September 1, and each Friday-through Sunday through the earlier of September 30 or when the quota of 9,000 coho is caught. The bag limit is two salmon per day.
Minimum lengths are 16 inches for coho, 24 inches for Chinook and 20 inches for steelhead. There is no minimum length for pink, sockeye, or chum salmon in ocean fishery.
Unless fishing conditions are terrible, the season won’t last long.
I would be very surprised if there are not major changes in next year’s ocean Chinook salmon season.
Saturday, August 31st is a “free fishing day” in California
Free Fishing Days are different in California than they are in Oregon. In California, every angler must have the appropriate report card if they are fishing for steelhead, sturgeon or salmon in the Smith, Klamath, or Trinity river systems.
You have free articles remaining.
The best tuna fishing in decades is currently happening along most of the Oregon coast, and a few other tuna species, including bluefins have also been caught.
As the Columbia River’s salmon outlook becomes ever more dismal, it seems that the river’s shad runs are becoming more robust.
The shad are non-native (they’ve only been around for about 130 years. Water temperatures and ocean conditions in recent years have definitely favored the shad.
Nearly 7.5 million of the 18-inch, 3- to 8-pound fish crossed Bonneville Dam this year — more than four times the number of salmon and steelhead that have crossed the dam this year.
China, copper and quillback rockfish must be released when fishing from a boat, effective 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019. Other species not affected.
Retention of China, copper and quillback rockfish will be prohibited except for anglers fishing from shore beginning Friday, August 23rd. Catch of these species is infrequent when fishing from shore, and contributes a very small amount of additional mortality. Therefore, persons fishing from shore may continue to retain China, copper and quillback rockfishes.
Bag limits remain unchanged for lingcod, flatfish, greenling and other rockfish species (such as black, blue, deacon, canary and vermilion rockfishes). Harvest of these species is well within guidelines, and no closure of the bottomfish fishery is expected for 2019.
Despite these pre-emptive restrictions, crabbing and bottomfishing out of Winchester Bay have been very good.
As of August 23rd, Anglers may keep two Pacific halibut per day in the sport halibut fisheries in the Central Oregon Coast and Southern Oregon Subareas (subareas south of Cape Falcon to the Oregon-California border), beginning Friday, August 23, 2019.