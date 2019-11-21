COOS BAY — For those who would rather not face the Black Friday crowds, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is having free fishing the weekend of Thanksgiving.
On Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30, no fishing licenses or tags are required to fish, crab or clam anywhere in Oregon. That includes a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement or Two-Rod Validation.
Folks visiting from out of state for the holiday can cast their lines out without a license too. Non-residents are also free on these two free fishing days.
Although no licenses or tags are required, all other fishing regulations apply, including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. See the Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations to find out more.
Those planning to fish for salmon, steelhead or marine fish, should make sure to check the zone where they are fishing in ODFW’s Recreation Report for the latest on season and bag limits because regulations for these species change in-season.
Those who are crabbing or clamming, don’t forget to call the Shellfish Safety Hotline at 1-800-448-2474 or check ODA’s Recreational Shellfish page to make sure an area is open before heading out. The Oregon Department of Agriculture regularly tests shellfish to make sure naturally occurring biotoxins are not at levels that make crab and clams unsafe to eat.