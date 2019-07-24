Howdy everyone! Another week of magnificent weather and fishing has passed since we last spoke and it looks like the winds will kick up for a little bit once again but that's alright. The wind is one of the oceans ways of leveling things out, putting nutrients in place, and regulating temperatures.
At this point in the summer we are hoping these same winds help shape up the ocean for tuna fishing because by this time we are usually waist deep in albacore tuna with commercial fishermen, fish cutters, fish markets, and sportsmen all engaged in the catching and culture of these silvery torpedoes of the sea. In the meantime we have been doing decent with the halibut fishing, great with the rockfish, amazing with the coho salmon, and pretty darn mediocre with the dungeness crab.
We also have seen a few nice sized Chinook salmon caught in the ocean as well! Speaking of salmon; there have been some major changes to how many salmon we can catch and where we can catch them this year and for the most part it's pretty negative. Keep in mind I'm speaking of the bays and supporting systems and not the ocean. Many charters, guides, and other local fishery supported businesses will be hurt by these new rules as it seems the managing entities have maintain their rating of “poor” in regards to the fisheries they are tasked with managing. I have simply copied their press release to this article to avoid any mistakes on my part. Next week we will talk about fun stuff again, I promise!
