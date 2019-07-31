Howdy everyone! Sorry I’ve been missing some columns lately. Camping with the family and long hours at the shop combined with just life stuff in general has consumed most of my waking and even some of my sleeping hours. An example of this is last week when I put on some fresh Dungeness crab to boil in the back of the shop in the Top Secret Basin Tackle Lounge. Those of you that follow us on Facebook are familiar with this Top Secret Location. I put my fresh crab and a liberal amount of Cajun spice into my boiling water and turned up the heat. Oh how I anticipated the delicious dinner that was in my immediate future. I worked a couple more hours at the shop and headed home. I’m not sure exactly what I did when I got home but apparently at some point I wandered to the bed and stayed there. I woke up about ten thirty to a text from our buddy Trenton and texted back and forth enough times to somewhat wake up. I was in that place between awake and asleep when suddenly and graphically an image of boiling crab appeared in my mind. As quick as I could I pulled up one of my outside security cameras and sure enough there was smoke, lots of smoke. At this point in the story I am neither confirming nor denying passing people at a high rate of speed on Cape Arago Road but if I did, which I probably didn’t, I apologize.
I burst through the front door and was met with a thick acrid smoke. As I bolted to the door to the lounge I was already prepping for the worst, calling 911 was to be my first step followed by charging up the outside garden hose and mitigating damage. The door flew open, my eyes darting from side to side, the old adage of “where there’s smoke there’s fire” fortunately isn’t always true. I cranked the propane tank shut and assessed the damage, nothing. No fire, no scorch marks, just a burned and warped stainless steel pot, a lid welded shut with a thick gooey burnt crab paste and an overwhelming feeling of relief.
I like to fancy myself as somewhat of a cook and most of what I know has been learned from trial and error. In this particular instance I learned that five and a half hours is a bit on the long side to boil or steam crab. Feel free to use this knowledge yourself and keep your cooking times well under this.
Let’s talk fishing now! There’s tons of bait coming into the bay and with it salmon should follow. We know of a few Chinook caught inside lately and a few coho as well.
Surf perch fishing is hit or miss off the beaches with an overall rating of good. Rockfish has been good to very good overall but there’s a mid-day lull where they seem to just not be interested in anything other than napping. Lingcod remain elusive. For certain we have seen some really nice ling but they are the exception not the rule as of late.
And just in case you haven’t heard yet the tuna are in town! Well, not exactly in town but about thirty to forty miles out and in good numbers. We’ve only had a few days of fishing for them at the time of this writing but most of the sport boats were coming in with fish numbering twenty to forty!
Last week, just before the tuna bite came on we had a trio of customers spend a few days out this way with a specific goal of catching a shark, a big shark, and boy-o-boy did they ever catch a big shark!
Ted, Jack, and Trapper spent many hours, trolling and chumming looking for a leviathan to bring up from the deep, they saw and caught some smaller blue sharks, spotted some monsters, and then finally caught the fish of a lifetime.
After a fight lasting over an hour and then another hour struggling to get their catch on board these gentlemen were the proud owners of a nine foot seven inch shortfin mako shark!
What? We have mako sharks in our water? Yep we sure do; and great whites, and threshers, and blues and the list goes on and on. This is why you should generally not swim with meat snacks or pockets full of dinner left overs. An interesting side note to this is that sharks rarely eat people that are vegetarians but this is mostly because vegetarians smell like brussel sprouts. *
The mako shark can grow up to ten feet in length and weigh up to 300 pounds. This apex predator gets to that size by eating whenever a meal presents itself. Schools of squid, mackerel, tuna, and bait thrown by Ted, Jack, and Trapper rate high on its menu but don’t think that means other critters are safe because they’re not. Seabirds, dolphins, turtles, and yes even people (generally with pockets full of slim-jims *) have fallen prey to these apex predators. From 1980 to 2010 there have been 42 recorded attacks on people and 20 recorded attacks on boats, yeah boats. Keep in mind these are only the reported and recorded numbers, there are many more that go undocumented. As the fastest species of shark the Mako stalks its prey from below using the element of surprise to its advantage with bursts of speed reaching almost 50 miles per hour. With a high metabolic rate and the ability to generate heat from within (exothermic metabolism) the Mako is seven to ten degrees warmer than its surroundings. This exothermic capability allows it to maintain a stable, high rate of activity, a huge advantage when hunting. The Mako will eat roughly 3 to 4% of its weight daily in food which really isn’t all that impressive considering I ate over 4% of my body weight in crawfish jalapeno poppers at one sitting last weekend. Add to this that I often drive well over 50 miles per hour I’m thinking that Makos should fear me, not the other way around. The Mako shark will live bear four to twenty young every three years with a gestation period of up to 18 months. I know there’s someone reading this somewhere in their third trimester feeling miserable so be thankful yer not a Mako ‘cause you’d only be less than half done by now.
Now to the best part, Mako is good eating, no, GREAT eating. Often when people tell me they like exotic or weird foods, or super-hot stuff I think it’s because they are playing the “tough guy” card. I thought that may have been the case with Mako as well but it’s not. I can honestly say I have never had a more tender, yet firm, moist, yet not mushy piece of anything that swims in my entire eating career. It is lightly flavored and not at all oily. I would eat it over tuna any day. Here’s what I do; I brush the fish with olive oil, season with crushed salt and fresh cracked pepper, place fresh rosemary on top and grill with lemons wedges above the rosemary. As the fish cooks to a perfect internal temperature of 139 degrees the lemons and rosemary will combine with the light tasting fish to create an extravaganza for the taste buds. Yeah this redneck does like me some “fancy cookin’.”
Whether you are eating Mako or being eaten by one I hope to see you out there.
* This information is probably not all that accurate as I made it up myself.
Basin Tackle Rob, or “BTR” is the owner of Basin Tackle www.basintackle.net in the Charleston Marina and can be reached by phone at (541) 888-FISH, by Facebook at Basin Tackle Charleston, or e-mail at basin_tackle@yahoo.com. Robs fishing reports can be heard daily at 6:20 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. on KRSB Best Country 103 out of Roseburg and his Basin Tackle Outdoor Show can be heard Wednesdays at 3 p.m. on kwro.com. In addition to all this he sometimes actually gets out and catches a fish or two.