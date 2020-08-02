SOUTH COAST — Bear hunting season started Aug. 1. Coos Forest Protective Association urges hunters and other forest users to know the access and fire restrictions for the area they plan to use before heading to the woods. There is a regulated use closure in effect across the CFPA protection district. This closure requires hunters to follow the following requirements while in the forest:
• Smoking is prohibited while outside your vehicle.
• Use of fireworks is prohibited.
• Exploding targets and tracer/incendiary ammunition is prohibited.
• Motor vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, are only allowed on improved roads that are free of flammable vegetation.
• Fire tools (shovel, axe or Pulaski, and one gallon of water or a 2 1/2lb or larger ABC fire extinguisher) are required while traveling on forest roads.
• Campfires are only allowed at designated locations.
Hunters need to check with any private landowners they are accessing for any additional landowner requirements for hunting on their lands.
For more information on fire prevention and closures contact CFPA on the closure line at 541-267-1789, visit our website at www.coosfpa.net, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In