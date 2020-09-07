To volunteer to lead, send an email to hikes@coostrails.com.
Hike description: There will be two hikes running at the same time.
Long hike: The hike itself is just over 5 miles long, but the elevation gain is significant (about 1,800 ft), which makes this a difficult hike. The group will hike up the east trail, which will give good views to the south as hikers near the top. The group will then return by the west trail, which provides good views of Port Orford as they descend.
Short hike: The "short" hike isn’t really that much shorter, at just over 4 miles, but the highest elevation is only 434 feet. It follows along the old coast highway and offers good views of Humbug Mountain itself, Red Fish Rocks, and the town of Port Orford. If there isn't a volunteer to lead one of the two hikes, the short hike may be self guided, but there is a detailed trail guide.
Humbug short trail guide: https://coostrails.files.wordpress.com/2020/08/humbug-short-trail-2.pdf
New hike guidelines
1. Hike groups will be limited to 15 people.
2. Hikers will be asked to complete a registration form so organizers can control the number.
3. Hikers will be asked to maintain social distance (as much as 10-12 feet) on the trail
4. Hikers will be asked to have face covering (like a bandana) that can be pulled up at tight spots on the trail
5. Hikers should step off the trail to let others pass
Other information
There are no restrooms at the trailhead. The restrooms may be open at Battle Rock Park in Port Orford.
Location and time
Meet at the Humbug Mountain trail head at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.
Directions: Take the Coast Highway (U.S. Highway 101) south, past Port Orford. The trail head is about 6 miles south of Port Orford.
Remember to complete registration form.
