COOS BAY — Join the Coos Bay Power Squadron for their Visual Distress Signal flare shoot and demonstration 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 18, at the Empire Boat Ramp, 100 Newmark Ave.
To celebrate National Safe Boating Week May 18-25, the Squadron also will have a vessel examiner on hand to perform vessel safety checks. A vessel safety sticker for 2019 will be issued to qualifying vessels.
If you have expired flares, this is a great opportunity to dispose of them while practicing how to use them. Flares are dated, usually stamped with an expiration date of 42 months from the manufacture date. Donate your outdated flares or get hands on practice discharging flares at this event.
For information, call 541-888-6178.