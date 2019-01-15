Local lakes: Anglers reported decent rainbow trout fishing out on Tenmile Lakes last weekend. Most of the trout were taken on Wedding Ring spinners tipped with nightcrawlers. Cathy from Ringo's Lakeside Marina told us that a few winter steelhead have also been caught by anglers trolling Mag Lip plugs up in the arms of the lakes.
Trout fishing was also good out on recently stocked Garrison Lake. The near perfect weather last weekend got a few boaters on the lake and reports were good.
As they arrive, Elk River Hatchery steelhead returns will be released into Garrison Lake. Remember, only one of of your five fish daily limit can be over 20 inches. Winter steelhead in lakes are considered trout.
Local rivers: Anglers steelhead fishing on the Chetco River in Brookings reported a mixed catch of bright fresh fish along with a few darker fish. The better fishing was between the north fork and the Social Security Bar.
Fishing for winter steelhead has been fair to good on the lower Rogue River. Anglers plunking from the lower river's gravel bars have been doing well on pearl pink and sherbet colored Spin Glos. Boaters on anchor are reporting success on Mag Lip lures in gold and black or gold and pink colors.
Debbie from the Elk and Sixes Shuttle Service (541-655-0319) told me that the steelhead bite on both rivers has been steady. With more rain in the forecast this week, both rivers should remain fishable.
We have been receiving some good reports from anglers that have recently fished the south fork of the Coquille River for winter steelhead. Drift boaters that have been on the river since last week's rain have reported good numbers of fish taken. Anglers fishing a variety of baits from gravel bars along the river also reported good fishing.
Both the east and west forks of the Millicoma River cleared fast last week and anglers are reporting slow steelhead fishing.
Anglers bobber fishing Tenmile Creek reported good action last week. Most of the steelhead were taken on Aero jigs under a bobber.
Pacific Ocean, bays and beaches: Ocean conditions have been terrible for anglers looking to get out and bottomfish. We did get a report from the Umpqua Angler out of Winchester Bay, where fishing out at the Tenmile Reef has been red hot for ling cod and rockfish in about 300 feet of water. When the weather starts to cooperate, ling cod fishing can be very good during the winter as the fish move inshore to spawn.
Anglers fishing for greenling and rockfish from the Winchester Bay south jetty or up in Coos Bay are reporting good fishing when conditions have allowed. A couple of visiting anglers caught some nice pinkfin surf perch right out in front of the Sunset Hotel in Bandon where they were staying. They caught their fish on Berkley Gulp camo-colored sand worms.
Serf perch are available year round on Oregon beaches.
Area shellfish: Crabbing has been very slow here in the Bandon bay. The fresh water from recent rains have pushed most of the crab out into the ocean. Dock crabbing in Charleston has been decent in recent weeks. Boaters out on the lower bay have been catching decent numbers of Dungeness crab.
