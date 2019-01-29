Local lakes: Rainbow trout fishing has been decent out at Garrison Lake in Port Orford. Boaters trolling the lake are still hooking some feisty trout on Wedding Ring spinners tipped with nightcrawlers. Local angler Peter Richardson landed a 20-inch rainbow that weighed 3 pounds from the 12th Street fishing pier. Peter was fishing with 6-pound test and a 4-pound leader when he hooked his trophy. The trout took a nightcrawler five feet under a bobber, peeled line and jumped completely out of the water.
Trout fishing at Eel Lake has been pretty good with fish more than 15 inches in length being caught. Bank anglers are doing well in the deeper water near the boat ramp. Eel Lake is located just east of U.S. Highway 101 about 10 miles south of Reedsport. Fishing for largemouth bass can be slow this time of year in the colder weather. Slow presentations of baits help anglers hook lethargic fish. Ten boats fished Tenmile Lakes last weekend in a local bass tournament, and local angler Harry Bingham won with a 13-pound, 5-fish limit.
Local rivers: Most rivers along the South Coast produced some nice winter steelhead fishing last weekend. Anglers fishing on the Chetco Rive in Brookings reported excellent fishing as the river dropped into perfect shape. The Chetco steelhead run has had a slow start and anglers are reporting the best steelhead numbers so far this year. Winter steelhead fishing was also very strong on the lower 14 miles of the Rogue River. Jim Cary from the Rogue Outdoor Store told me that many anglers plunking from the gravel bars were hooking 4 to 5 steelhead each last weekend.
Boats on anchor caught fish on Maglip, Tadpoly and Hot Shot lures in cop car, pink and copper colors.
Winter steelhead fishing was decent on the Elk and Sixes rivers last weekend. The Elk River has been clearing fast, but Sixes should fish good this week.
Last week, fishing was good on the north fork of the Coquille River at Laverne Park. Anglers did well fishing with bobbers and jigs. As the south fork of the Coquille came into shape, driftboaters reported good numbers of fish taken last week. As river levels have dropped over the weekend fishing has slowed down. Andy from The Bite's On tackle shop in Empire told me the winter steelhead fishing on the east and west forks of the Millicoma River has remained very slow. He told me that only 20 steelhead made it up to the hatchery on the west fork last weekend.
Pacific Ocean, jetties and beaches: Anglers reported excellent bottomfish and ling cod catches out of the Port of Coos Bay last weekend. Ocean conditions were decent and the fishing action did not disappoint. Jetty fishing from the Coos Bay north jetty has been picking up. Anglers bottom fishing herring near the jetty have been picking up some nice ling cod. Boaters inside the bay are catching rockfish and greenling on sand shrimp or small jig heads with rubber shirts.
Calmer conditions also brought out a few surf perch anglers that reported good fishing near Bandon and Coos Bay.
Area shellfish: Sport crabbing in Bandon is not worth the effort after last week's big rain event. Boaters crabbing the lower portions of Coos Bay are still reporting good numbers of Dungeness crab in the bay. The Charleston docks have also been producing red rock crab along with a few nice Dungeness as well.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront. Hear more from Tony on "Hooked On Oregon" Thursdays on KWRO 630 AM. Email your report to tonyscrabshack7@gmail.com.