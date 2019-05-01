Howdy everyone! We are finally starting to see the winds abate and give us opportunities to get out in the ocean. While I for one am very excited at this change in our weather it really is healthy for the ocean as it churns things up, gets temperatures where they should be, and moves nutrients to where they need to be. But ultimately, yeah, I’m glad this wind is going away because I and many of you need to fish! Speaking of fish, the shad are now running, halibut opens in our area on the 9th of May, we’ve seen a few spring Chinook on the Umpqua and Rogue and bass are biting in the lakes and ponds. This is definitely my happy time of year!
Deep water lingcod and rockfish closed the first of this month but longleader fishing will continue and “regular” lingcod and rockfish fishing will be allowed up to but not past the 40 fathom line. Keep in mind that these “lines” are not dictated solely by depth but rather by waypoints designated by the state. You can pick up a copy at your local ODFW office or go to the ODFW website and type in “waypoints” into their search bar.
Last week we talked about soft-shell clamming and this week I want to stay somewhat on my clam theme by providing you with my personal clam recipe along with the dates Basin Tackle staff will be teaching clam classes this summer. Our classes are always free, but we hope you rent or purchase gear from us as that’s how we pay our bills! Traditionally folks use shovels to extricate these tasty morsels from the mud and mire but we do it the Basin Tackle way using clam pumps and we are always excited to share our knowledge with others.
Let’s talk about our chowder recipe for a moment and then we will get back to our clam classes.
Keep in mind that you can add anything or omit anything you like when making your chowder, after all its your chowder not mine. I’m a cook that sees recipes as suggestions and guidelines more than rules and sometimes several batches in a row will have its own unique flavor. If I have fresh crab or frozen shrimp in the fridge or freezer I may throw some in, If I have fresh jalapenos you can bet I’m mincing and mixing and if I have corn on the cob my chowder just became clam/corn chowder; you get the idea. Let’s begin.
Ingredients:
• Clams, a whole bunch but, like not too many or too little, maybe a limit or two (see what I mean about suggestions and guidelines?). Make sure they are cleaned and minced or ground up. I make mine mostly into a paste and leave some bigger chunks and recently found that a meat grinder works even better than a food processor for this.
• One sweet onion minced.
• A couple potatoes cubed. Nah, make it four.
• Grated carrots for sweetness, maybe one or two big ones.
• One or two jalapenos cored and minced.
• Two bell peppers, your choice of color.
• Stick of butter, salted because what kind of person buys unsalted butter? Why do they even make it? Have you ever bought some by accident and wondered what kind of sick world we live in?
• About 3/4 cup of flour.
• A quart of half and half cream (don’t use milk, if you’re looking for healthy throw away this recipe and eat a salad).
• A pound of bacon, you won’t need it all but just cook it and snack on it while the chowder is coming together.
• A teaspoon or tablespoon of Cajun spice, I’m partial to Tony Chachere’s but whatever you like for spice/flavor is fine… as long as it’s Tony Chachere’s.
• About a cup of chicken soup stock.
Chop up the bacon into delicious bite sized pieces and cook it in the pot you are going to use for making the chowder. Once the bacon is cooked, but NOT crispy, remove the bacon to a plate beside the pot for easy snacking.
Keep the heat going on the bacon grease that is still in the pot and add your salted butter. Stir until butter is melted and mixed with the grease. Right at about the point the grease and butter looks like it’s starting to smoke a tiny bit quickly use a flour sifter to sift flour into the grease. Whisk this concoction and don’t stop, get that flour fully absorbed into the grease and keep adding and whisking until it becomes a thick paste and won’t take much more flour. Congratulations, some of you just made your first roux. Roux is French or something for probably going to kill you but tastes really good.
Quickly eat a couple pieces of bacon.
While still whisking your roux, slowly pour in half your soup stock; don’t stop until I tell you to. Mix it well.
Stop.
Using a medium or medium low heat add your vegetables and spices. I like the liquid to be about 1/2 to 3/4 of the way to the top of the vegetables, if you need more add more.
Quickly eat a couple pieces of bacon.
Gently fold your mixture every minute or so using a spatula, try to avoid stirring as this will keep things more "intact".
Quickly eat a couple pieces of bacon.
When the vegetables are al dente add your clams.
As a side note “al dente” was developed as a method of cooking by a Mr. Alfred Dente, a short order cook from Myrtle Creek, Ore., who notoriously undercooked his food in an effort to save time.*
As the vegetables and clams cook on a medium or medium low heat continue to gently fold or mix them every so often to avoid scorching the bottom of this bucket of goodness. Do this until the vegetables are just tender.
Quickly eat a couple pieces of bacon.
Slowly pour in the half and half and mix and keep things moving the entire time, this is critical; you don’t want the half and half to separate. KEEP IT MOVING, but of course make time to quickly eat a couple pieces of bacon.
At this point it is all about gently stirring, mixing the flavors, letting the half and half fully mix with your roux and broth and continuing the cooking process until done. Don’t stop until your chowder is reduced to a consistency you like. I personally like mine a little on the thicker side.
Just about the time you think you are nearing the finish line add any crab, shrimp, or other pre-cooked goodies you want to add and of course the bacon AFTER you quickly eat a couple pieces.
This is certainly not the easiest or quickest way to make chowder but it’s the Basin Tackle way, the way I came up with that seems to provide me with the flavors I most enjoy. I hope you get a chance to come out and clam with us and try this or any other clammy recipes with your bounty that you will be taking home.
Please keep in mind that while our pump method of clamming is much easier and less impact on your body than traditional digging. It will still take place in mud and mire and those with mobility issues may have difficulties.
*Purely speculation on my part.