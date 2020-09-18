SOUTH COAST — Estuaries protect communities from flooding, provide habitat for wildlife and offer abundant recreational opportunities. The South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve invites the public to join them in celebrating these national treasures located right in our own backyard.
"The pandemic has made it clear that the natural places on the coast are vital for people's physical and mental wellbeing," said Deborah Rudd, Reserve public involvement coordinator in a press release. "In 2020, we remain firmly committed to celebrating the places we love. We also recognize the need to celebrate in ways that protect public health and honor the challenges faced by staff and their families, especially as wildfires are spreading in our region during the pandemic."
*Follow COVID safety guidelines: Take Care Out There (https://traveloregon.com/things-to-do/outdoor-recreation/take-care-out-there/) and fire restrictions before you go out: ODF Fire Restrictions Map.
Saturday, Sept. 19: The Beach & Riverside Cleanup is a great opportunity for you to join a small, community volunteer project and help maintain our estuary habitat. Each fall, thousands of volunteers go to work at the coast, in parks, or neighborhoods around the state to clean beaches, pick up trash, remove invasive weeds, and plant native trees and shrubs. Join a small community event or develop your own backyard clean-up project. Visit this link: 2020 Beach and Riverside Clean-Up
Sunday, Sept. 20: In the spirit of celebrating estuaries, take a virtual visit each day this week to South Slough or one of our sister National Estuarine Research Reserves: Rookery Bay Reserve, where you can learn all about a new Estuary Hero each day; or Padilla Bay Reserve where you can take a virtual aquarium tour. You can also visit the Restore America’s Estuaries page to see all the virtual and in-person events at estuaries around the U.S.
Monday, Sept. 21: Throughout the week, post pictures of various estuarine habitats with the hashtag #estuariesweek or pictures of the people whose work helps make it possible for everyone to benefit from estuaries and natural places on the coast using the hashtag #estuaryheroes. (Stay tuned on the South South's social media pages for their own hero updates next week.) Be sure to tag South Slough in your photo too #southsloughreserve.
South Slough Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/SouthSloughEstuary
South Slough Instagram Page: https://www.instagram.com/estuaryeddie/
South Slough Twitter Page: https://twitter.com/SouthSloughNERR
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Get outdoors in your backyard, nearby estuary habitat, or other natural space. Take about 10-15 minutes to really observe everything around you, using your senses of sight, hearing, and smell. Take a few minutes to write down your observations and any thoughts that came to mind as you experienced them. Consider sketching one or two of those ideas on the page, add color with watercolor paints, colored pencils, or pens. For inspiration, go to the international nature journaling blogsite.
Wednesday, Sept. 23: Help the estuary by shopping at your local farmer’s market. Farmers selling at markets minimize the amount of waste and pollution they create. Many use certified organic practices, reducing the amount of synthetic pesticides and chemicals that pollute our soil and water. A growing number are also adopting other low-impact practices, such as on-site composting, planting cover crops and complex crop rotation that help mitigate climate change and other environmental issues. Visit the Coos Bay Farmer’s Market on Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Oct. 28. Visit the Bandon Farmer’s Market Fridays or Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through December.
Thursday, Sept. 24: Write a story about why you care about your Reserve and post it on: https://www.nerra.org/get-involved/share-your-story/ remember to add #southsloughreserve
Friday, Sept. 25: Not yet a member of the Reserve’s nonprofit partner, Friends of the South Slough Reserve, Inc. (FOSS). Go to https://fossnerr.org/ to become a member or donate.
Saturday, Sept. 26: We will be exploring dinosaurs for this month’s installment of Virtual Tide of the Toddlers on Facebook Live (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-tide-of-the-toddlers-dinosaurs-tickets-118373110159). As we delve into the past, we’ll discover what made the dinosaurs so successful. We will also read a story and make a special dinosaur pop-up card. The program starts at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live. The program will be about 40-45 minutes.
