Want to learn more about mayflies and about some of the organisms that depend on them? Check out the Coos Watershed Association’s third annual Mayfly Festival in Mingus Park, Coos Bay, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, May 18. There’ll be lots of booths and interactive stations with hands-on activities, as well as entertainment and food.
Breaking
Most Popular
AP promotion spotlight
With Mother's Day closing in, we wondered which TV mom most closely resembles your own. Take our quiz, and think about how your mom reacts, or would have reacted, to certain situations.
promotion spotlight
A pilsner? A lager? Or something more stout, like a . . . stout?
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault