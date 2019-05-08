{{featured_button_text}}

Want to learn more about mayflies and about some of the organisms that depend on them? Check out the Coos Watershed Association’s third annual Mayfly Festival in Mingus Park, Coos Bay, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, May 18. There’ll be lots of booths and interactive stations with hands-on activities, as well as entertainment and food.

