A couple of weeks ago I was looking for the fern the woman wanted to have identified, and completely missed the small, turnip-shaped nest -- and missed the wasps buzzing in and out of it. For several days I sported a swollen eye as evidence of the wasp that got trapped behind my glasses, visible testimony to my inattention.
Yellow jackets are social wasps with bright yellow and black markings; hornets are yellow jacket relatives that have off-white or pale-yellow markings. Both yellow jackets and hornets build elaborate paper nests on and around human habitation, although hornets are apparently more likely than yellow jackets to nest in vegetation and yellow jackets are more likely than hornets to nest in the ground.
That wasp defending her papery abode was black and bright yellow, so likely a yellow jacket.
Like ants and bees, wasps are insects placed in the order Hymenoptera. (“Hymenoptera” is derived from Greek for “membranous wings.”) Most species in Hymenoptera are shaped like wasps: lean, four-winged flyers with slender waists. While most hymenopterans live solitary lives, many have elaborate social organization. The wasp species that are social have the same basic castes exhibited by social bees and ants -- queens, workers, and drones.
Wasps do not store food, as ants and honeybees do, and only fertile females (the queens in social wasps) overwinter in cozy cracks and crevices. Nests are rarely used more than a year.
Most adult wasps eat sugary foods (such as ripe fruit or soda pop), but feed meat to their young. Many summers ago our family had a yellow jacket visit our outdoor dinner table any night we had meat for a couple of weeks; she’d chew off a sizable bite with her mandibles then fly off, returning a bit later for another. Although we set a small piece of meat off to the side just for her, she preferred the meat on our plates.
While hornets and yellow jackets generally bring home meat and meat bits to their young, many other wasps paralyze their prey (larvae, caterpillars, spiders, or other arthropods) to lay their eggs on. Attached to the cache of live-but-immobile food, the larvae of these parasitic wasps feed on the fresh meat until they pupate and develop into adults.
“Mud-daubers” are solitary wasps that build cylindrical chambers out of mud to store prey they’ve paralyze -- and the eggs they’ve laid on the prey. The larvae are sealed in but chew their way out as adults.
Most Ichneumon wasps (such as the “stump stabber”) have fantastically long ovipositors. Although these ovipositors look like stingers, they’re used only for laying their eggs on what will be their offspring’s’ food sources -- the larvae of other insects buried deep in wood or other material.
In many wasps, bees, and social ants, the ovipositor has evolved from a specialized egg-laying device to armament. The only insects that sting are the females of certain Hymenopteran species: all other pain-causing arthropods, such as flies, spiders, and ticks, bite -- with the notable exception of scorpions.
The stingers of honeybees and bumble bees are barbed; each bee’s first sting is its last because as the bee flies off after the sting, the stinger is caught and pulls out of the bee, taking part of the bee’s entrails with it. The smooth stingers of wasps allow them to sting repeatedly. (A poultice of meat tenderizer will help break down the stinger chemical of a bee or wasp sting.)
Wasps’ stings are painful and can be very dangerous to those allergic to them. However, wasps are also important pest controllers, laying their eggs on many insect species that are significant pests to humans and human agriculture. Wasps gleaning meat to feed their larvae also play a role in cleaning up dead animals.
And wasps sting only when provoked or defending their nest. (I was clearly too close to that nest.) Wasp nests should be destroyed only if they’re in high human traffic areas; most can be left or safely removed after winter has killed off the hive and the queen is hibernating elsewhere.
The best protection against wasp stings is to avoid disturbing active nests or aggravating individual wasps. It’s also helpful to be less attractive by not using flowery or fruity perfumes, soaps, shampoos, or sunscreens; flashy colors and patterns can also attract the insects’ attention. Be especially alert when eating or handling meat or greasy or sugary food and drink.
With a little care, most nests of wasps and hornets can be left to house interesting and helpful neighbors.
Just don’t let one of their defenders get caught behind your glasses.
