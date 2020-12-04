COOS COUNTY — Two new workplace COVID-19 outbreaks are hitting the front-line workers responding to it.
This week, state officials reported outbreaks among the staff at Bay Area Hospital and at Bay Cities Ambulance. Officials from both organizations say patients and customers have not been impacted by virus transmission.
Six cases of the virus have been linked to employees at Bay Area Hospital, according to the state’s report, though there have been no confirmed cases of transmission between patients and hospital staff, according to hospital spokesperson Julie Burton.
“Bay Area Hospital is committed to providing a safe environment and the Bay Area Hospital COVID-19 Incident Command has been active since March 2020,” Burton wrote in an email, noting that the hospital screens staff and visitors and has taken extra safety precautions for the virus.
The outbreak is one of 12 outbreaks across the state tied to hospitals, healthcare systems and medical centers, according to Burton. That’s about 11% of all workplace outbreaks statewide.
Most of the other hospitals reporting outbreaks are reporting larger numbers than Bay Area Hospital. A hospital in Umatilla County, for example, has reported 73 cases linked to its staff members, and one in Salem has reported 95.
At Bay Cities Ambulance, 10 cases of the virus have been linked to staff members according to the state’s report.
But General Manager Tim Novotny is confident that impacted individuals didn’t come in contact with patients or clients. The cases were caught before they were symptomatic, he said.
“Nowhere did it affect public safety,” Novotny said, noting that staff have a robust testing procedure and wear personal protective equipment. “It is safe to call 911.”
Most of the cases came from outside the workplace, including spread between employees in the same family. Only one case was spread between vehicle partners, Novotny said.
The impacted staff members have returned to work, and their absence didn’t prevent the company from responding to any calls.
“It has not impacted our ability to go out on calls and respond to emergencies,” he said. “It did have an impact on the workload for existing employees.”
But that increasing workload isn’t necessarily unique during the pandemic. As cases have been rising, so too has the need placed on first responders.
“The biggest toll (of the pandemic) has been the increased stress associated with it,” Novotny said.
That stress comes from a “mysterious, invisible” virus floating around in the community when responders go out — especially when they go out to virus-related calls.
“Every day, we are going out on COVID symptoms, or on COVID-positive (calls),” he said.
Those cases are increasing. On Thursday, Coos County reported 21 new cases of the virus, the highest since the pandemic began.
December alone has already seen 44 cases of the virus in the county — more than the entire month of July, and one less than the entire month of September, according to Coos Health & Wellness.
That rate could put Coos County on a path to “extreme risk” restrictions under the new state framework, according to CHW assistant director Eric Gleason.
“Our cases per 100,000 are not going in the right direction,” Gleason said. “If the numbers keep going the way they are, we might get up to extreme if we don’t slow some things down.”
