The Coos Bay City Council Tuesday night made chose the best option for improving Fourth Street — it's also the safest.
The plan, presented by civil contracting firm Civil West, calls for re-stripping Fourth Street so that one lane of traffic will flow in both direction, with standard turn lanes at busy intersections, much like Ocean Boulevard flows today.
After reviewing the options, local public safety agencies also recommended that the council go with option A because the dedicated turn lane makes it easier for emergency vehicles to maneuver around traffic if necessary.
"It's just a safer option," said Coos Bay Police Chief Gary McCullough. "It not only provides better traffic flow, but it will allow emergency vehicles to use the lane created in the middle of the road to maneuver around traffic at peak times."
He said the pedestrian bump outs would provide a safer option for pedestrians because they would shorten the distance pedestrians are exposed to the roadway. The plan also calls for greater pedestrian visibility by provideding flashing beacons at each crosswalk to call attention to pedestrians.
The decision comes after three years of planning and discussion about how best to update the road. In recent months Civil West presented the council with three possible designs options for the road.
The final option, Option C, took away the idea of having a central turn lane. There would be two lanes on either side with the option to turn left at each intersection after oncoming traffic has passed.
“I’m in favor of A for safety to begin with. Second of all it flows much better, and gets traffic through there quicker. Option C is confusing, it goes from two to one lanes in multiple places," Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti said at Tuesday's council meeting.
A few of the businesses along Fourth Street seemed, in previous meetings, to favor Option C.
After narrowing the decision down to two designs, the city put out a public survey which ultimately favored Option C. However, it is important to note that only 10 people filled out the survey.
With the number of pedestrians increasing during the summer months, especially with the Downtown Farmers' Market, it's now possible to improve our streets technologically, not only on the basis of providing more efficient traffic flow, but also greater pedestrian safety.