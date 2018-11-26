LONG BEACH, Calif. — Oregon State men's basketball found a game-changing answer in the closing minutes of a road game, something that's been hard to come by in recent years.
The Beavers saw an 11-point second-half run shrink to one before making the plays to hold on Sunday afternoon for a 75-72 win at Long Beach State.
Zach Reichle made two free throws with 11 seconds left to extend the lead, and the host 49ers (2-5) missed two potential game-tying 3-pointers in desperation, helping OSU head home at 5-1.
“They kept fighting,” Beavers head coach Wayne Tinkle said. “The one thing about this team is they are together. They are united.”
Coupled with two wins in three games at the Paradise Jam, OSU is now 3-1 away from Gill Coliseum this season. The Beavers were 4-28 combined in that category the past two years.
Oregon State struggled mightily shooting the ball in the first half Sunday, going 12 of 36, and then missed its first two field goal attempts after halftime.
But the Beavers found their touch soon after that.
Ethan Thompson had seven points and Tres Tinkle six in a 17-4 run that turned a seven-point deficit into a 50-44 lead on a Thompson layin seven minutes into the second half.
The Beavers made 14 of 19 shots after missing the first two to start the half.
Reichle found Stevie Thompson on two straight scoring plays, the first on a 3-pointer and the second drive to the basket as Oregon State went ahead 63-52 with just under eight minutes remaining.
Long Beach State rallied as OSU's offensive success again returned to being sporadic in nature.
The 49ers used a 9-2 run to close within two, but the home team could never pull back even.
With less than three minutes left, Gligorije Rakocevic scored off an offensive rebound and Ethan Thompson hit a short jumper in the key as the Beavers extended their lead to four both times. Two Tres Tinkle free throws with 1:23 remaining pushed the advantage to six.
Long Beach State got a KJ Byers conventional three-point play and later two Deishuan Booker foul shots with 19 seconds left to make it a one-point game.
But Reichle made his clutch free throws, and the 49ers couldn't tie it on the other end.
Ethan Thompson led the Beavers with 18 points and seven rebounds. The sophomore guard shot 7 of 13 from the floor, stopping a four-game stretch in which he was a combined 8 of 36.
Stevie Thompson added 17 points and Tres Tinkle 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists. It was an off-game offensively for Tinkle, who started the game shooting 1 of 9 but finished 5 of 15.
Rakocevic had 10 points and six rebounds, and Kylor Kelley continued his stretch of contributions off the bench with six points, seven rebounds and five blocks in 11 minutes.
Booker, the 49ers' leading scoring coming in at 17.8 points per game, was held scoreless in the first half and finished 0 of 8 from the floor with five points. Byers had a team-high 13 points and six rebounds.