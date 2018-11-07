Full funding for Oregon schools was a top priority in the 2018 election and early results show that voters supported candidates who have pledged to fix our school funding crisis and invest in our students. Governor Kate Brown resoundingly won re-election, and a pro-public education majority was elected to the Oregon Legislature.
“Oregonians have spoken: When you stand with students and educators, voters will stand with you,” said John Larson, high school English teacher from Hermiston and President of the Oregon Education Association. “Governor Brown and pro-public education candidates from all parties up and down the ballot won this election by standing up for students and pledging to fully fund our schools, lower class sizes, and support educators. We will be working closely with elected officials to ensure they can deliver on these promises and increase school funding in 2019.”
Due to decades of inadequate funding, Oregon students experience one of the largest class sizes in the nation and one of the shortest school years. With educator salaries dramatically higher just across the Columbia River in Washington state and growing threats of educators leaving the profession, 2019 will be a pivotal moment for Oregon.
Educators endorsed Governor Brown’s re-election because she has been a steadfast supporter of public schools and is committed to working with educators to invest in our schools. The Oregon Education Association is looking forward to working closely with her administration in the coming years to address the issues facing public education.
“The voters have spoken - students deserve better, and now is the time to finally raise significant revenue and invest in public education.” says Larson.
This year, educators came together with an unprecedented coalition to say not now, not ever, and not in Oregon to special interests and extremists through the ballot initiative process. Together, we protected and affirmed Oregon values by passing Measure 102 and defeating Measures 103, 104, 105, and 106.