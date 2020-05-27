Regional press release:
CHRISTINA GEIERMAN NAMED SOUTH COAST REGIONAL TEACHER OF THE YEAR (PHOTO)
News Release from Oregon Lottery
Posted on FlashAlert: May 19th, 2020 8:30 AM
Downloadable file: thumb_Regional_Teacher_of_the_Year_Logo.png
Downloadable file: Oregon_Lottery_Logo.png
Downloadable file: Oregon_Dept_of_Education_Logo.png
Downloadable file: Christina_Geierman_color.png
Downloadable file: Christina_Geierman.png
Downloadable file: 2021_Christina_Geierman_Teacher_Bio.docx
Downloadable file: 2021_Regional_Teachers_of_the_Year_Statewise_Press_Release.docx
Candidate for 2021 Oregon Teacher of the Year
The pivotal role of teachers has become especially evident in these last several months as schools have transitioned to distance learning in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers have stepped up in countless, innovative ways to ensure students are safe, healthy and engaged to reach their full potential, making this a fitting opportunity to recognize the excellence of Regional Teachers of Year throughout the state!
North Bend High School’s science teacher, Christina Geierman was named South Coast’s 2021 Regional Teacher of the Year! Geierman wins a $500 cash prize and is in the running for Oregon’s 2020 Teacher of the Year – to be announced this fall.
“As an educator, my goal is to create a generation of informed citizens who understand what science is and how it can inform their choices,” Geierman is quoted from her application.
Regional Teachers of the Year are nominated by students, colleagues, administrators, friends or family members to apply for the award, and are selected by a diverse panel of regional representatives. Later this fall one of the Regional Teachers of the Year will be named the 2021 Oregon Teacher of the Year.
Thanks to the Oregon Department of Education’s partnership with the Oregon Lottery, the 2021 Oregon Teacher of the Year receives a $5,000 cash prize (with a matching $5,000 going to their school!) and serves as a spokesperson and representative for all Oregon teachers. Three finalists will receive $2,000 with a matching $2,000 going to their school. Please visit OregonTeacheroftheYear.org for more information.
Contact Info:
Media Contact: Kathy Metzger, kathleenm@scesd.k12.or.us
***********************************
Teacher bio:
TEACHER BIO
Teacher's Name: Christina Geierman
Education Service District: South Coast
School District: North Bend School District
City: North Bend
School: North Bend High School
Subject: Science
Grade Level: 9-12
Teaching Years of Experience: 12
Quote from Application: “As an educator, my goal is to create a generation of informed citizens who understand what science is and how it can inform their choices.”
If you have any questions, please contact Kathy Metzger, Office of the Superintendent, at South Coast Education Service District: kathleenm@scesd.k12.or.us
****************************
Press release from NBSD:
NBSD Press Release - May 19, 2020
Christina Geierman is Named South Coast Regional Teacher of the Year (and Candidate for 2021 Oregon Teacher of the Year!)
The pivotal role of teachers has become especially evident in these last several months as schools have transitioned to distance learning in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers have stepped up in countless, innovative ways to ensure students are safe, healthy and engaged to reach their full potential, making this a fitting opportunity to recognize the excellence of Regional Teachers of Year throughout the state!
North Bend High School science teacher, Christina Geierman, was named the South Coast’s 2021 Regional Teacher of the Year! Ms. Geierman wins a $500 cash prize and is in the running for Oregon’s 2021 Teacher of the Year – to be announced this fall.
Christina Geierman is a phenomenal teacher, regional leader, and a recognized scientist. She has been teaching science in the South Coast area since 2004 and has been a teacher for North Bend since 2013. In the past, the Oregon Science Teachers Association has recognized her with an Outstanding Classroom Teacher Award. She has studied the biomechanics of barnacle feeding at the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology and had her work published in The Journal of Experimental Marine Biology and Ecology. Christina’s passion for science and learning is evident everyday as she supports students and regional educators in the North Bend area.
Regional Teachers of the Year are nominated by students, colleagues, administrators, friends, or family members to apply for the award and then are selected by a diverse panel of regional representatives. Later this fall, one of the Regional Teachers of the Year will be named the 2021 Oregon Teacher of the Year.
Thanks to the Oregon Department of Education’s partnership with the Oregon Lottery, the 2021 Oregon Teacher of the Year receives a $5,000 cash prize (with a matching $5,000 going to their school!) and serve as a spokesperson and representative for all Oregon teachers. Three finalists will receive $2,000 with a matching $2,000 going to their school. Please visit OregonTeacheroftheYear.org for more information.
Way to go, Christina Geierman, science teacher at North Bend High School! Congratulations on being an Oregon 2021 Regional Teacher of the Year! Thank you for all you do to teach, support, and inspire our students in science.
*********************
Christina Geierman
School: North Bend High School
Teaches: Science
Grade Level: High School
“As an educator, my goal is to create a generation of informed citizens who understand what science is and how it can inform their choices.”
About Teacher of the Year program
The Teacher of the Year program was created to recognize exemplary public school educators — Oregon teachers who inspire students and make a positive impact in the communities in which they live. The award celebrates knowledge, dedication, innovation and leadership. For 2020, exceptional teachers will be honored in up to 19 regions across the state, with Oregon’s Teacher of the Year selected from among our regional finalists.
About
Every year, each of the 50 states, U.S. territories, DC, and the Department of Defense Education Activity names a teacher of the year. The Oregon Teacher of the Year Program started in 1955 when elementary school teacher Margaret (Perry) Teufel of Monmouth Elementary School won the honor. Beginning in 2018-19, the Oregon Teacher of the Year program has expanded to celebrate exemplary educators in every region of the state! Outstanding teachers are honored in up to 19 Education Service District regions in Oregon, and are entered to win the recognition of Oregon Teacher of the Year. Watch this video to learn more about the Oregon Teacher of the Year expansion.
Candidates for Oregon Teacher of the Year should be exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled licensed public school educators in grades preK-12 (administrative responsibilities should be of secondary consideration). The candidate should be planning to continue in an active teaching status.
In addition, candidates for Oregon Teacher of the Year should:
Be an expert in their field who guides students of all backgrounds and abilities to achieve excellence.
Collaborate with colleagues, students, and families to create a school culture of respect and success.
Deliberately connect the classroom and key stakeholders to foster a strong community at large.
Demonstrate leadership and innovation in and outside of the classroom walls that embodies lifelong learning.
Express themselves in an engaging and articulate way.
Why It’s Important
The Oregon Teacher of the Year Program recognizes and honors teacher excellence, with the Teacher of the Year serving as the face and voice of exemplary educators across the state. As a representative of the profession, this teacher leader is asked to engage and inspire other teachers and community leaders. Among other activities of their choice, they present at workshops; speak at education conferences and meetings; address student, civic, higher education, and governmental groups; participate in professional development at local, state, and national levels; and operate special programs in accordance with their interests and expertise. Publicly recognizing outstanding teachers encourages students to think about teaching as a career, and provides the community a sense of pride and investment in their teachers who are making a positive impact on student’s lives every day.
Rewards
Thanks to the Oregon Department of Education’s partnership with the Oregon Lottery, the Oregon Teacher of the Year receives a gift award of $5,000 as well as a special fund to cover all travel costs for the year. In addition, a matching monetary gift ($5,000) goes to the Teacher of the Year’s school. The winner also receives gifts and recognition from the Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO), founder of the National Teacher of the Year Program. Finally, finalists receive a $2,000 cash award, and regional winners each receive $500 as a part of the Oregon Department of Education’s partnership with the Oregon Lottery.
Follow ODE on Twitter @ORDeptEd
**********
NEWS RELEASE
May 19, 2020
Media Contact: Marc Siegel
Oregon Teacher of the Year Program Celebrates
15 Regional Winners
Oregon educators honored for their outstanding leadership and impact
(Salem, Ore.) – Today the Oregon Department of Education, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, announced Oregon’s 2021 Regional Teachers of the Year! From the very beginning of this global pandemic, teachers have stepped up in countless, innovative ways to ensure students are safe, healthy and engaged to reach their full potential. From rural to urban and kindergarten through 12th grade, this year’s regional teachers exemplify best practices in teaching in a wide variety of settings across the state.
“Oregon educators never cease to amaze me with their resilience, creativity and unwavering commitment to student success,” said Colt Gill, Director of the Oregon Department of Education. “I’m honored and grateful to celebrate these 15 Regional Teachers of the Year for their excellence in this pivotal profession.”
Oregon educators were identified through a regional application and selection process facilitated by local Education Service Districts. Applicants submitted testimonials and letters of support and were assessed on leadership, instructional expertise, commitment to equity, community involvement, understanding of educational issues, professional development and vision by a diverse panel of regional representatives.
Each Regional Teacher of the Year will receive a $500 award from the Oregon Lottery, and is automatically considered for the honor of 2021 Oregon Teacher of the Year which will be announced this fall.
“Now, more than ever, I believe there is a new appreciation for the dedicated efforts of our teachers,” said Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack. “The list of Regional winners is a mere snapshot of the passionate and committed educators found all across Oregon and the Oregon Lottery is delighted to be part of the Oregon Teacher of the Year awards.”
Congratulations to our 2021 Oregon Regional Teachers of the Year!
• Nicole Butler-Hooten, Irving Elementary School, Second Grade, Bethel School District
• JD Cant, Imbler High School, Agriculture Education, Imbler School District
• Kate Fisher Hedeen, Oregon City High School, Biology, Oregon City School District
• Larkin Foley, McKay High School, Language Arts, Salem-Keizer School District
• Melanie Friend, Ashwood Elementary School, Grades K-8, Ashwood School District
• Christina Geierman, North Bend High School, Science, North Bend School District
• Patrick Getchis, Wy’east Middle School, Industrial Tech, Hood River County School District
• Ryan Hamilton, Tillamook High School, History, Tillamook School District
• Brian Hanna, Newport High School, Mathematics, Lincoln County School District
• James Jeffery-West, Madison High School, Social Studies, Portland Public Schools
• Stacey Martin, Adel School District, Grades 4-8
• Mayra Pelayo, Aiken Elementary School, Kindergarten, Ontario School District
• Beverly Scott, Riddle Jr./Sr. High School, Life Science, Riddle School District
• Melissa Stolasz, Ridgeview High School, Science and Mathematics, Redmond School District
• Jordan Werner, Riverside Elementary School, Physical Education, Grants Pass School District
Additional information on the program can be found on the Oregon Teacher of the Year website.
# # #
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In