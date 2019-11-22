CORVALLIS — Coming off big wins over then-No. 18 DePaul and Missouri State to take home the Preseason WNIT trophy, it would have been understandable for the No. 7 Oregon State women’s basketball team to have a bit of a letdown.
No such luck for Southern Utah.
The Beavers jumped out to a 13-0 lead and never looked back as they rolled to a 95-45 victory over the Thunderbirds before a Beavers Beyond the Classroom record crowd of 9,301 on Thursday inside Gill Coliseum.
“I liked our execution from the beginning,” coach Scott Rueck said. “Then we adapted as the game went on as they made changes and then I just liked our team’s effort overall. I thought we saw the floor well, moved the ball well.”
Aleah Goodman said the Beavers (5-0) understand the importance of starting each quarter well and they did that in all four on Thursday.
“We always talk about the first five minutes of every quarter, the first three possessions of every quarter are very, very important so how we came out was huge for us,” Goodman said. “We got stops that we needed and then we executed on the offensive end. I think it just shows what we’ve been working on.”
They did all that in a different type atmosphere as the majority of the crowd was composed of children from 43 schools in the mid-valley and beyond.
It was a unique experience for the Thunderbirds (3-2), but even the OSU players who have been a part of the game in the past could feel the difference.
“There’s a few times in the game I would be running next to one of (Southern Utah’s players) and it would be when (the children) were screaming and we would kind of look at each other like holy cow, you can’t hear yourself breathe,” Goodman said.
Oregon State had six players in double figures, led by Taylor Jones’ 18, while Mikayala Pivec had another sensational all-around performance as she finished with 12 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists.
Also scoring in double figures were Destiny Slocum (14), Kat Tudor (14), Goodman (12) and walkon Noelle Mannen (10). Maddie Washington came close with eight points.
Tudor, just back from an ACL injury, has now knocked down four 3-pointers in back-to-back games and is 8 for 14 in her first three games.
“I know I still have a lot more room to grow, working on my off the dribble stuff and driving more,” said Tudor, who has scored 14 points in back-to-back games. “That will come with more games and more time on the court. The team and coaching staff make me so comfortable and just encouraging me and it just feels amazing being back out there.”
The Beavers went 11 for 15 from the field in the fourth quarter to finish 27 for 70 for 52.9 percent. They were 12 for 25 from beyond the 3-point line with Tudor (4 for 6) and Goodman (4 for 4) a combined 8 for 10.
Harley Hansen led Southern Utah with 12 points as the Thunderbirds were never able to mount much of a threat. They finished 18 for 65 from the field and were 6 for 20 from 3.
The Beavers had six players score in the first quarter that saw them take a 26-15 lead. Hansen was 4 for 4 from the field and had 10 points to keep the Thunderbirds close. The rest of the team was 2 for 14.
OSU shot 10 for 16 from the floor, had eight assists and only one turnover.
The Beavers continued to stifle the Thunderbirds with their pin-point precision on offense and a defense that held Southern Utah without a point for nearly eight minutes between the first and second quarters. Over that stretch, the Beavers scored 14 points to build a 36-15 lead.
The advantage ballooned to 28 at 47-19 before going into the half up 47-22 after a 21-7 edge in the second quarter.
The second half was much the same as the Beavers outscored the Thunderbirds 48-23.
Oregon State was without Taya Corosdale, who had her leg buckle against Missouri State on Sunday and was scheduled to undergo surgery later Thursday. She is likely out for the season, Rueck said.
The Beavers suffered another injury midway through the third quarter when heralded freshman Kennedy Brown appeared to be hit in the face.
Brown, who returned to the bench during a timeout with 1:55 left in the quarter, finished with six points and five rebounds in 18 minutes and should be fine, Rueck said.
Oregon State got good minutes out of sophomore post Patricia Morris, who played 15 minutes and scored three points and grabbed five rebounds.
Next up is a date with No. 16 Miami of Florida the day after Thanksgiving in Miami.