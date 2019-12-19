Oregon signed the top two inside linebackers in the nation as part of a 20-player recruiting class Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for college football.
Justin Flowe, the top uncommitted recruit in the country, and Noah Sewell, the younger brother of Oregon All-American lineman Penei Sewell, both chose the Ducks. They are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 at inside linebacker by both 247sports and Rivals. Flowe, from Upland, Calif., is ranked in the top 10 high school players by every major recruiting service. Sewell is from Orem, Utah.
Oregon also landed quarterback Robby Ashford from Hoover, Ala.
Oregon coach Mario Cristobal put together another class heavy on Californians, following last year’s class that was ranked in the top 10 nationally.
What the Ducks call their “CaliFlock” movement included seven players from the state.
It’s the second straight year Oregon landed the top player from California, following last year’s addition of defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Pac-12’s defensive freshman of the year.
The group from California also includes quarterback Jay Butterfield from Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif.
Oregon added four offensive and four defensive linemen, including Faaope Laloulu of Kalihi, Hawaii, who stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 390 pounds.
“He’s the first human being that has made (UO defensive line coach) Joe Salave’a look small,” Cristobal said in an article on the school’s website, www.goducks.com. “Joe looked like his Mini Me.”
One of the defensive linemen in the class, 6-foot-5, 257-pound Maceal Afaese also is from Hawaii.
A third highly-ranked inside linebacker, Jackson LaDuke from Nevada, also chose the Ducks, along with Jaden Navarrette of California.
“I’ve never been around a caliber of linebacker class like that,” Cristobal said.
It all added up to a happy coach during the afternoon press conference announcing the class.
“Today is incredible,” Cristobal said.
He credited the strong recruiting class to the school’s coaches “being real.”
“We have a tremendous passion for the University of Oregon,” he said. “We all feel without a shred of doubt that this is the best place in the entire country.”
Among Oregon’s recruits, Flowe and Sewell both ranked five stars by Rivals while eight other players received four stars: Ashford, Butterfield, LaDuke, Navarrette, offensive linemen T.J. Bass and Jonathan Denis, defensive back Luke Hill, and wide receiver Kris Hutson.